Triumph Celebrates Steve McQueen With Special Edition Scrambler 1200 Motorcycle

Inspired by the actor's stunts in 1963's WWII action classic, "The Great Escape."

Triumph

Hot on the heels of Persol's new 714 Steve McQueen-inspired sunglasses, Triumph has launched a Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition bike honoring the legendary actor and style icon.

Celebrating the King of Cool's epic wire jump on a competition-spec Triumph TR6 in The Great Escape, the limited edition moto is decked out with nods to the WWII thriller starring McQueen, Charles Bronson, James Garner and Richard Attenborough.

Functionally and mechanically, it's the flagship Scrambler XE—the same model used for the British marque based the Bond Edition bikes on last year.

Triumph

The McQueen Edition's tank, front and rear aluminum mudguards are painted in a Competition Green akin to the hue seen in the movie.

Triumph

Other aesthetic upgrades include rushed foil knee pads, hand-painted gold lining, gold heritage Triumph logos, a dedicated Steve McQueen tank graphic, a brushed aluminum Monza cap, and a brushed stainless steel tank strap.

Triumph

Engine dresser bars add extra ruggedness and protection for the 1200cc Bonneville twin, which delivers 89 horsepower and 81 pound-feet of torque smoothly via a six-speed gearbox.

Triumph

A laser-cut and pressed aluminum radiator guard offers further protection from off-road elements. The premium brown bench seat with stitched ribbing rounds out what Triumph says is the highest-spec factory Scrambler 1200 ever.

Triumph

Its modern suspension setup means you won't have to take a beating when recreating McQueen's daring stunt on the vintage TR6.

Triumph

Long-travel suspension promises ground clearance, and Ohlins twin rear shocks and Show front forks are adjustable for use rocky trails to city streets. Aluminum multi-spoked rims wrapped in Metzeler Tourance rubber are also adventure-ready.

Limited to 1,000 units, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen starts at $16,400.