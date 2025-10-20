‘Air Jordan’ Book Celebrates Legacy Of MJ’s Sneaker Empire

Assouline’s lavish coffee table tome honors 40 years of Jordan Brand with 438 images across 360 pages.

(© NIKE, Inc./Photography by Pete Stone)

In the four decades since Nike launched the Air Jordan I to coincide with Michael Jordan’s NBA rookie season, the iconic sneaker silhouette has spawned a footwear empire worth billions. Air Jordan and MJ’s intertwined legacies are the subject of a new coffee table book by luxury publisher Assouline, and Jordan himself teases what readers can expect: “Sorry to disappoint you, but this is not a book about the game of basketball,” Jordan writes. “Instead, it’s a celebration. A celebration of 40 years of greatness.”

(© NIKE, Inc./Photography by Chuck

Kuhn)

Through six chapters—a nod to Jordan’s six NBA championships—the tome presents a treasure trove of exclusive content, including a curation of visuals and interviews with insiders like Howard “H” White and Larry Miller; Jordan Brand president Sarah Mensah; and trusted advisers to Michael Jordan. There are also myriad contributions from celebrities, such as Carmelo Anthony, Napheesa Collier, Luka Dončić, Jalen Hurts, Spike Lee, and Jayson Tatum. A never-before-published photo of Jordan by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz also appears among the publication’s 438 images and 360 pages.

(© NIKE, Inc. ) (© NIKE, Inc.)

As with other Assouline titles, Air Jordan will get a limited run of 1,000 hand-numbered copies featuring a host of exclusive touches, including an intricately tooled clamshell with an Air Jordan logo and elaborate Baroque-style ornamentation. Buyers of the “Ultimate Edition” will also be treated to Jordan Brand’s first bespoke non-sneaker fashion accessory: an Italian-made oversized silk scarf, exclusive to this limited-edition release and featuring the Jumpman logo.

(© DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/

Shutterstock) (© NIKE, Inc./Photography by Henry

Leutwyler)

Priced from $2,300 for the Ultimate edition and $123 for the Classic format—the figures referencing Jordan’s No. 23 jersey number—Assouline’s Air Jordan is available to purchase now.