‘Captains Of The World’ Trailer: Netflix Scores With Inside Look At World Cup

The six-episode series follows superstar soccer captains including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Netflix is offering an exclusive inside look at the world’s most-watched sports tournament: the FIFA World Cup. A new docuseries from the streaming giant goes behind the scenes with six soccer superstars and their teams in the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup.

Captains of the World features interviews with some of the biggest captains in the game, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more. The series follows the recent spate of Netflix sports reality shows focusing on the NFL (Quarterback), golf (Full Swing), tennis (Break Point), and motorsports (Formula 1: Drive To Survive).

(YouTube/Netflix)

“Captains Of The World explores one of the greatest sporting spectacles of all time,” Netflix’s plot synopsis reads. “Featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with captains, prominent players, coaches and more, this captivating docuseries revisits the tragedies and triumphs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

The six-episode series is directed by Ben Turner and Gabe Turner and produced in partnership with Fulwell 73 and FIFA+. Captains of the World premieres December 30 exclusively on Netflix. Watch the first official trailer above.