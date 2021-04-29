LeBron James' $5.2 Million Basketball Rookie Card Is Most Expensive Ever Sold

King James just dwarfed Michael Jordan's $1.4 million NBA rookie card.
Author:
Publish date:
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Montrezl Harrellof the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019

LeBron James' rookie card just tied Mickey Mantle's for the most expensive trading card ever sold. 

PWWC Marketplace announced that a collector picked up the former Cavaliers and current Lakers star's autographed rookie card for $5.2 million, also setting the record for the most valuable basketball card of all time. 

According to Robb Report, the 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection RPA (Rookie Patch Autograph) Parallel card received a 9 overall from Beckett Grading Services, with the signature notching a perfect 10.

“At the heart of every collector in 2003, was the hope of pulling the ultra-rare Lebron James Rookie Patch Auto Parallel numbered to 23 copies,” PWCC wrote on Instagram. 

“With so few ever becoming available and demand increasing by the day, this card is quickly becoming the crown jewel of all sports card investing.”

LeBron James Michael Jordan Promo

Naturally, King James' card's worth is being compared to Michael Jordan's autographed, game-worn jersey fragment card. But His Airness' most expensive card only netted $1.4 million—the more competitive example is the $4.6 million Luka Doncic 2018-2019 National Treasures Auto Logoman card that sold last month. 

Trading card prices have skyrocketed in the past year, with lofty records being broken every few months. Robb Report has more info: 

In August, a one-of-a-kind, autographed Mike Trout rookie card sold for $3.94 million, comfortably beating the previous record holder, a $3.12 million T206 Honus Wagner that sold for in October 2016.

That record would stand until this January, when one of the five grade 9 Mickey Mantle rookie cards in existence sold for $5.2 million.

At least by the trading card value metric, James is indeed basketball's GOAT. 

No image description

Jason Statham Wrath of Man Red Band Promo
Entertainment

Watch Jason Statham Kill Post Malone in 'Wrath of Man' Red Band Trailer

Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Promo
Rides

Aston Martin Unveils Roofless V12 Speedster Special Edition

LeBron James Promo
Sports

LeBron James' $5.2 Million Basketball Rookie Card Is Most Expensive Ever Sold

Victorinox Swiss Champ XXL Promo
Gear

'Champ XXL' Swiss Army Knife Packs 61 Tools in Your Pocket

BMW R nineT Zillers Custom Garage Promo
Rides

This Custom BMW R nineT Is a Sinister Sci-Fi Superbike

Antje Utgaard Promo
News

Antje Utgaard Stuns in Exclusive Swimsuit Photos

Leica SL2-S Promo
Gear

The Leica SL2-S Is a Photo/Video Powerhouse Packed With Pro-Quality Features

vaccine-martini-getty
News

Here's How Much You Should Actually Drink After Your Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

the-tomorrow-war-chris-pratt-social
Entertainment

Watch Chris Pratt Battle Alien Invaders in 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer