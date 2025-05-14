Livvy Dunne Celebrates SI Cover With Supermodel Posse In VIP Suite At Pirates Vs. Mets Game

The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model drank Miller Lite and cheered on her boyfriend, Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, alongside several top models.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Livvy Dunne, the former LSU gymnast turned superstar influencer and newly-unveiled Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model, headed up a posse of her SI Swim peers at Citi Field to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Mets earlier this week.

Sports Illustrated models Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann, Xandra & Livvy Dunne are on hand at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/788sqUfm0N — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 12, 2025

The eye-catching quartet, which also included formerMaxim cover star Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and Xandra Pohl, enjoyed some on-field photo ops before the game—access that was likely easy for the group to get, considering that Dunne is dating Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Kostek, Thumann and Pohl were also seen in a second video helping Mark Vientos, Tyrone Taylor and Huascar Brazoban “practice” some pitches in video posted by the official Mets X account.

Mark Vientos, Tyrone Taylor and Huascar Brazoban practice first pitches with Sports Illustrated models Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and Xandra pic.twitter.com/cBXnnauRLj — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 12, 2025

During the game, a Miller Lite-sipping Dunne cheered Skenes on from a viewing suite, where her older sister and social media manager Julz Dunne questioned the value of their $7,000 seats on her cheekily named “Forgotten Siblings” TikTok account.

Dunne’s support for Skenes was ultimately in vain, as the Mets beat the Pirates 5-4. Still, the Maxim Hot 100 stunner was surely cheered up by the release of her SI Swim cover the following day.

“Somebody pinch me!” Dunne captioned the post before giving it up for editor MJ Day and photographer Ben Watts. “Thank you @mj_day for making my dreams come true, and @wattsupphoto for capturing this moment.”

Sports Illustrated tapped Dunne, Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan as cover models for its 2025 Swimsuit issue, which hits stands this week.