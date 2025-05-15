Paige Spiranac Explains 2025 PGA Championship In Eye-Catching Video

“Most people get confused because they think the PGA is put on by the PGA Tour. It’s not.”

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac continues on her quest to spread golf knowledge in a manner that’s not only palatable but undeniably appealing in her latest video tutorial.

Seemingly kicking off a new series dubbed “Get in the know with Paige,” the 2022 Maxim Hot 100 leader and top golf influencer gave her followers a breakdown of how this weekend’s PGA Championship slots into the greater professional golf tournament circuit.

Get in the know with Paige🥰 PGA Championship edition! pic.twitter.com/5pZVo486rA — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 13, 2025

“The PGA is the second of the four majors—it goes Masters, PGA, US Open, Open,” Spiranac explained of the event, which takes place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Most people get confused because they think the PGA is put on by the PGA Tour. It’s not. It’s put on by the PGA of America, which are two separate organizations. The touring professionals, the professional athletes, play on the PGA Tour. The teaching professionals, the people who teach people how to play golf, are part of the PGA of America. The PGA of America also puts on the Ryder Cup.”

In addition to being one of the four most prestigious contests in all of men’s golf, Spiranac added that this “is the one opportunity where the teaching professionals can qualify into the PGA Championship to compete against the PGA pros.”

“I know, it’s a lot, but if you know that, you’ll impress people,” Spiranac concluded before recapping this year’s top contenders: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Indeed, all eyes will be on those three. McIlroy is the newly crowned Masters champion (whose wife, Erica Stoll, made our roundup of 5 PGA WAGS to watch this year) and has a stellar Quail course history on his side, having won titles there in 2010, 2015, 2021 and 2024. Meanwhile, Scheffler reigns as the current World No. 1, while DeChambeau recently secured a win on the LIV Golf tour in South Korea, adding to a string of strong finishes that included a tie for fifth at the Masters in April.

We’d recommend staying tuned in to Spiranac’s social channels over the PGA Championship’s run, that is if you’re looking for truly can’t-turn-away action.