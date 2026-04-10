Paige Spiranac Kicks Off Masters Tournament With Racy Green Jacket Pic And Augusta’s ‘Best Food’ Pick

The former Maxim cover star wears the green jacket better than any champion golfer.

(Gilles Bensimon)

(Gilles Bensimon)

The 2026 Masters Tournament returns to Augusta National Golf Club this week, and as the sport’s leading influencer, Paige Spiranac is doling out picks and pics. The former Maxim cover model continued “a tradition unlike any other,” reposting a snap in which she sports a short green skirt, a tight green blazer, and nothing else. The post proved her most viral on X since her April Fool’s prank in which she vowed to wear only “collared shirts from this day forward.”

A tradition unlike any other💚 pic.twitter.com/eioP2RVASF — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 7, 2026

As the Masters practice rounds unfolded, Spiranac trapped other thirsty followers in a green-and-white striped romper as she toasted to “one of the best weeks of the year.” Sporting the same form-fitting ensemble, she also revealed her pick for Augusta’s best food item: “the peach ice cream sandwich. Hands down.”

Cheers to one of the best weeks of the year!⛳️💚 pic.twitter.com/wpSFa1tlid — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 7, 2026

The best food item at Augusta is the peach ice cream sandwich. Hands down pic.twitter.com/zNyWyYlUkb — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 8, 2026

Amid her Masters posts, Spiranac also showed some heartfelt support to fans who greeted her at the event. “I want to thank everyone who came up and said hi. I enjoyed all the conversations and meeting you all! It can be easy to focus on the negative at times but the kind comments and meaningful conversations with people I’ve connected with online makes me so happy!”

Had the most amazing day at The Masters today! One of the most special sporting events for so many reasons. I want to thank everyone who came up and said hi. I enjoyed all the conversations and meeting you all!



It can be easy to focus on the negative at times but the kind… — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 7, 2026

Meanwhile, the world’s most elite golfers, continue to compete for their own green jacket at the year’s first major championship. Defending champ and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is favored in a field that balances established PGA Tour stars with the top tier of the LIV Golf circuit. After the opening round, Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns share the clubhouse lead at 5-under par. The pair holds a narrow one-stroke advantage over a group of four players, including Xander Schauffele and Scheffler.