Paige Spiranac Reveals 'Two Big Reasons' Why She Has More Followers Than Tiger Woods

The golf beauty knows how to stay on-brand.

Paige Spiranac is easily the most popular golf personality on Instagram—the athlete-turned-influencer even half-joked about taking a piece of the PGA Tour's $40 million "Move the Needle" bonus.

Now the "OG Insta golf girl" has speculated on why, with 3.1 million followers, she handily bests Tiger Woods 2.7 million-user following on the social site.

"Two big reasons why," she slyly tweeted in response to an infographic showing the top 10 most followed golfers on Instagram. "My golf knowledge and personality."

The tweet itself exemplifies another major factor in Spiranac's online popularity: activity. She frequently posts on all of her platforms, often times engaging cordially with her fans.

Look no further than the extremely recent exchange below with one commenter who wrote, "She's gonna reply to me one day."

"Today is the day. Hi," Spiranac responded.

The New York Post more broadly described Spiranac's innate understanding of social media and her ability to parlay her presence into sponsorships with various companies in the sports world.

She previously partnered with simulator X-Golf America and is currently an ambassador for and NBC-affiliated sportsbook PointsBet.

And of course, Spiranac knows how to take a pretty picture. Check out some recent highlights below: