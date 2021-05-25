Paulina Gretzky On Why Hockey Legend Dad Wayne Is OK With Her Sultry Instagram Photos

"My dad is not looking at my Instagram right now. My dad is like, ‘I love you.’"
Author:
Publish date:
Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky, the bombshell daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and wife of PGA champion Dustin Johnson, revealed that the men in her life are totally cool with her red-hot Instagram feed, despite what haters assume. 

As Hollywood Life notes, the former Maxim cover model and hottie hockey heiress recently appeared on the Pillows and Beer podcast to clear the air, telling Southern Charm star hosts Austin Kroll and Craig Conover that her dad doesn't give a damn about racy photos. 

"[Commenters] are like, Wayne would be so upset. I’m like… my dad is not looking at my Instagram right now. My dad is like, ‘I love you.’ He’s just not,” she said. 

Gretzky added that Johnson, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the PGA Tour, also doesn't mind her sexy social media presence. However, she did open up about an instance in which she was approached to model for Playboy years ago

paulina-gretzky-2
3
Gallery
3 Images

Hollywood Life reports that Johnson offered to match the amount the mag was offering for her not to pose in a nude spread. 

Fortunately, we'll always have the riveting images from her Maxim shoot and her IGs right here:  

No image description

Paulina Gretzky Promo
Sports

Paulina Gretzky On Why Hockey Legend Dad Wayne Is OK With Her Sultry Instagram Photos

Karina LaMarr Promo
News

Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Karina LaMarr

blood-moon-main
News

How to See the 'Super Flower Blood Moon'—First Lunar Eclipse of This Decade

Tesla Roadster Promo
Rides

Tesla Roadster Will Hit 60 MPH in Just 1.1 Seconds, Says Elon Musk

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Entertainment

Megan Fox Rocks Ultra-Revealing Cutout Dress at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown
Food & Drink

Guy Fieri is Officially TV's Highest-Paid Chef

Taylor Stitch x SeaVees Promo
Style

SeaVees & Taylor Stitch Join Forces For Stylish Summer Sneakers

bugatti chiron vs french fighter jet promo
Rides

Watch a Bugatti Chiron Race a French Fighter Jet