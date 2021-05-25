Paulina Gretzky On Why Hockey Legend Dad Wayne Is OK With Her Sultry Instagram Photos

"My dad is not looking at my Instagram right now. My dad is like, ‘I love you.’"

Paulina Gretzky, the bombshell daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and wife of PGA champion Dustin Johnson, revealed that the men in her life are totally cool with her red-hot Instagram feed, despite what haters assume.

As Hollywood Life notes, the former Maxim cover model and hottie hockey heiress recently appeared on the Pillows and Beer podcast to clear the air, telling Southern Charm star hosts Austin Kroll and Craig Conover that her dad doesn't give a damn about racy photos.

"[Commenters] are like, Wayne would be so upset. I’m like… my dad is not looking at my Instagram right now. My dad is like, ‘I love you.’ He’s just not,” she said.

Gretzky added that Johnson, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the PGA Tour, also doesn't mind her sexy social media presence. However, she did open up about an instance in which she was approached to model for Playboy years ago.

Hollywood Life reports that Johnson offered to match the amount the mag was offering for her not to pose in a nude spread.

Fortunately, we'll always have the riveting images from her Maxim shoot and her IGs right here: