Sportscaster Holly Sonders Is Dating Oscar De La Hoya—Celebrate With Her Hottest IG Photos

Getty Images

In case you haven't heard, Fox sportscaster-turned-Instagram beauty Holly Sonders is currently dating boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

TMZ first reported that the two are dating after images surfaced of 34-year-old Sonders and 48-year-old De La Hoya departing celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu.

The long-retired Hall of Fame boxer-turned-promoter is set to face former UFC champ Vitor Belfort over eight two-minute rounds in a sanctioned, non-exhibition boxing match at 180 pounds on September 11.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Though De La Hoya last fought back in 2008 when he suffered a brutal loss to Manny Pacquiao, the former multi-division champ showed TMZ's cameras that he's in great shape by revealing rock-hard abs under his date night shirt.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Healthy, not drinking, no nothing, I’m just with my beautiful woman, Holly. And I’m gonna fucking knock that motherfucker out," De La Hoya told TMZ regarding the Belfort bout.

The New York Post reports that De La Hoya first met Sonders while she was hosting a boxing event, and the reportedly "inseparable" couple has since played rounds at the Pebble Beach golf course.

Sonders previously announced that she was engaged to famed gambler Dave "Vegas Dave" Oancea in late 2019 on Instagram, a post that was deleted after the couple split up.

She's since rebranded herself as a saucy social media model and sports influencer, dishing out pre-game predictions alongside sultry Instagram snaps.

Bagging a six-division boxing champion certainly can't hurt her new image—check out her more of Sonders' spiciest recent 'grams below: