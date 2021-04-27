Adidas Tees Off With Stan Smith Golf Shoe in Classic White and Green Colorway

A classic tennis sneaker hits the links.
Adidas recently unveiled the golf version of its iconic Stan Smith silhouette, and now the brand is debuting the new kicks in the sneaker's classic white and green colorway.

Hot on the heels of its Yoda-themed Stan Smiths, the waterproof golf shoes come in a sustainable Primegreen upper made from recycled materials in a bid to end plastic waste, extra cushioning in the midsole and a one year warranty.

“When we were talking about bringing this shoe into golf, the original white and green colorway was a must-have as part of our planning,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, Adidas Golf. 

“The Stan Smith silhouette is known throughout the world for being so versatile from a fashion standpoint, so we’re excited to give golfers that same style and versatility for when they head out to the course, now in a more sustainable way.”

Adidas even brought tennis icon-turned-sneaker namesake Stan Smith and six-time LPGA Tour winner Jessica Korda for a video promoting the sneaks.

As for the shoes themselves, they're available beginning May 1 at 11 am EST on adidas.com, the Adidas app and at select retailers worldwide.

