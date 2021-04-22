Feel The Force With Yoda-Themed Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

"Do or do not. There is no try."

Adidas

Adidas Originals has unveiled a new edition of its sustainable Stan Smith, Forever sneakers featuring Yoda, the tiny green Jedi master from the Star Wars universe.

Expanding on previous pop culture collabs with Marvel, Pixar and Disney, the Yoda-themed kicks are comprised of an eco-friendly upper made from PRIMEGREEN, a high-performance recycled material along with a recycled rubber outsole.

Adidas

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The design reimagines the iconic Stan Smith sneakers with graphics of Yoda and the shoe's tennis icon namesake on the tongue.

Adidas

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The sneaker is emblazoned with Yoda's famous quotes, “THERE IS NO TRY” and “DO OR DO NOT” alongside his wizened green face embossed on the heel tabs.

Adidas

This isn't the first time Adidas has referenced throwback Star Wars characters in their sneaker drops. The brand previously saluted Yoda with an Ultraboost Yoda edition and marked the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back with Boba Fett-themed high-tops.

Adidas

The Adidas Originals Stan Smith Yoda sneaker launches May 5 (just one day after "Star Wars Day" on May 4) via adidas.com/stansmith and select stores worldwide.

Check out a sneak peek at the Star Wars-inspired kicks above.