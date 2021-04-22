Feel The Force With Yoda-Themed Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

"Do or do not. There is no try."
Author:
Publish date:

+PR-adidas_SS21_StanSmith_FY5463_Detail_Heel

Adidas Originals has unveiled a new edition of its sustainable Stan Smith, Forever sneakers featuring Yoda, the tiny green Jedi master from the Star Wars universe. 

Expanding on previous pop culture collabs with Marvel, Pixar and Disney, the Yoda-themed kicks are comprised of an eco-friendly upper made from PRIMEGREEN, a high-performance recycled material along with a recycled rubber outsole.

+PR-adidas_SS21_StanSmith_FY5463_StillLife

The design reimagines the iconic Stan Smith sneakers with graphics of Yoda and the shoe's tennis icon namesake on the tongue. 

+PR-adidas_SS21_StanSmith_FY5463_Detail_Tongue

The sneaker is emblazoned with Yoda's famous quotes, “THERE IS NO TRY” and “DO OR DO NOT” alongside his wizened green face embossed on the heel tabs.

+PR-adidas_SS21_StanSmith_FY5463_Detail_Side

This isn't the first time Adidas has referenced throwback Star Wars characters in their sneaker drops. The brand previously saluted Yoda with an Ultraboost Yoda edition and marked the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back with Boba Fett-themed high-tops.

+PR-adidas_SS21_StanSmith_FY5463_Lateral

The Adidas Originals Stan Smith Yoda sneaker launches May 5 (just one day after "Star Wars Day" on May 4) via adidas.com/stansmith and select stores worldwide. 

Check out a sneak peek at the Star Wars-inspired kicks above. 

No image description

adidas stan smith yoda promo
Style

Feel The Force With Yoda-Themed Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Paige Spiranac Promo
Sports

Paige Spiranac Wants a Piece of PGA Tour's New $40 Million 'Move the Needle' Bonus

Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition Promo
Rides

Ferrari Unveils Limited Edition 812 Superfast

50-cent-clip-getty-images-edit
Entertainment

50 Cent To Star In Thriller About Pro Football Players Who Pull Off Heists

Timex x NN07 M79 Watch Promo
Style

Timex Gets Black and Blue with Updated M79 Watch

Tank 300 Cybertuck Promo
Rides

The Tank 300 Cybertruck Is a Divisive Combo of Ford Bronco and Mercedes G-Wagen Style

HBO Mortal Kombat Promo
Entertainment

Watch Brutal 7-Minute Opening Scene of HBO Max’s 'Mortal Kombat'

facebook-Linked_Image___chuck liddell
News

How UFC Legends, Super Bowl Champions And More Use Stem Cell Therapy To Improve Their Quality of Life

arwen-aragorn-lotr-return-of-the-king
Entertainment

Amazon 'Lord of the Rings' Series Set to Be Most Expensive TV Show Ever