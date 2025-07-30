An Elite U.S. Air Force Squadron Commissioned A Watch From This Small Australian Watchmaker

“The fact that we were selected organically—by the pilots themselves, and arguably the best pilots in the world—is a huge testament to the credibility we’ve built,” says Panzera co-founder Roger Cooper.

There’s nothing particularly unique about most mill-spec watches, be it IWC’s nod to the rugged field watches sported by Royal Air Force Spitfire pilots, Luminox’s Navy SEAL-endorsed models, or the rugged Casio G-Shocks that are actually worn by servicemen. What’s interesting about the new Flieger 45G is that a special edition of the rugged ticker was commissioned by an elite unit without inking any sort of deal or endorsement program.

The 65th Aggressor Squadron commander Lt. Col. Brandon Nauta, and Lt. Col. Michael Albrecht fly in a two-ship F-35A Lightning II formation from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

That’s according to Panzera, an independent Australian watchmaker founded in 2009 by longtime friends Roger Cooper and Andrew Herman. In a business model that differs from that of the better known brands listed above, Panzera aimes to keep prices down by selling directly to the consumer, using components sourced from Switzerland and Japan that are then hand-assembled in Sydney. The brand received an “unsolicited commission from pilots of the United States Air Force’s elite Aggressor Squadron”—a specialized unit that rigorously trains air crews by simulating enemy tactics, techniques and procedures—to create a special edition of its Flieger 45G featuring the squadron’s insignia.

“Most brands would spend millions trying to be associated with a unit like this,” Cooper said in a statement. “The fact that we were selected organically—by the pilots themselves, and arguably the best pilots in the world—is a huge testament to the credibility we’ve built.”

The Flieger 45G is one of three watches currently listed in Panzera’s Pilot Watch collection. At its heart is a 24-jewel NH34A Japanese automatic movement, offering not just standard timekeeping but also a crucial 24-hour GMT second time zone function and date display. The movement is housed in a substantial 45mm 316L stainless steel case finished in either classic brushed and polished silver or a sleeker matte black IP coating.

The watch’s face prioritizes clarity and legibility, with an oversized dial and hands coated in glow-in-the-dark Super LumiNova hands and indices, all of which are protected by a sapphire crystal. With 100 meters of water resistance, it’s also perfectly suitable for swimming or snorkeling.

While the special-edition Panzera Flieger 45G designed for the Aggressor Squadron isn’t available to the public, the regular model can be purchased from $825 online.