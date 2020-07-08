It's Always Cocktail Hour With These Drinks-Inspired Watches From Angelus

U23 Vodka Stinger Angelus

Intrepid watchmakers have lately been taking design cues from Formula One racing, World War II's Battle of Britain, and even vintage firefighting equipment. Now, luxury Swiss brand Angelus is launching a new line of skeletonized timepieces inspired by classic spirits and cocktails.

Built around the high-end Swiss brands A-250 caliber movement, the eight-piece "Carbon Cocktail" U23 collection honors drinks with distinct PVD-coated colorways inspired by boozy ingredients.

U23 Blue Lagoon Angelus

For instance, the U23 Negroni is orange, like the blend of gin and vermouth, the U23 Cosmopolitan adopts the shade of "blueberry vodka", the U23 Ocean View brings island vibes with Curaçao blue, and U23 Tequila Sunrise recreates the orange, pink and blue layers formed by the classic summer cocktail.

U23 Tequila Sunrise Angelus

Each case measures 42 mm in diameter and features titanium hardware with a Carbon Thin Ply (CTP) case back and middle for maximum lightness and rigidity. Other features include a an open-worked barrel at 12 o'clock with a 90-hour power reserve, a flying tourbillon at 6 o'clock, and a a gear train between the two to ensure transmission. Those components are anchored to three titanium bridges, allowing the movement to "float" above the CTP main plate.

U23 Negroni Angelus

Presented with a carbon-treated alligator leather, titanium buckle, and a sapphire box lined with anti-reflective material, each Angelus U23 Carbon Cocktail watch is priced at $45,595, which is likely to sober up potential buyers in a hurry.