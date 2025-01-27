Assouline Photo Book Celebrates 110 Years Of NYC’s Moscot Eyewear

Heritage eyewear meets high-end style in a handsome coffee table tome.

(Moscot/Courtesy of Assouline)

Statement-making eyewear in its many forms deserves its own moment in the sun, and a century’s worth of eyewear with heritage and history makes for a fine story — and a volume befitting grandeur, as luxury publisher Assouline debuts MOSCOT: New York City, Since 1915.

(Assouline)

The impressive volume joins Assouline’s illustrious roster spanning everything from the world’s most expensive cars to the style of James Bond and Italian-American culinary mecca Carbone. And for the publisher, it’s a chance to pay homage to an iconic company that’s deeply intertwined with the Big Apple.

(Assouline)

“You’re not just putting on a pair of eyeglasses when you wear a MOSCOT; you’re putting on a slice of history of downtown New York City,” said Chief Designer and fifth-generation eyewear designer Zach Moscot. The tome covers the entire Moscot story, dating back to the company’s humble roots operating out of a Lower East Side pushcart.

(Moscot/Courtesy of Assouline)

Of the lavish and beautifully crafted 304-page volume, which boasts more than 300 illustrations, Zach Moscot says that “this book embodies everything MOSCOT stands for: History, style, and a deep connection to New York City.” The accompanying text should suitably reflect those roots, with copy from former Time columnist Joel Stein.

(Moscot/Courtesy of Assouline)

The company’s enduring legacy is reflected in bold frame shapes and a distinctive design aesthetic that’s been celebrated in recent years via collaborations with the likes of famed New York City designer Todd Snyder. The luxe book also celebrates fans of the brand, like Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr., and features vivid imagery of time-honored styles like the Moscot LEMTOSH frames.

(Moscot/Courtesy of Assouline)

Assouline calls the $120 volume “a must-have for eyewear tnthusiasts, design aficionados, and lovers of New York City history.” Imagery spans the entire Moscot archive and chronicles its evolution into a fashion week and runway staple, filled with bold personality and of course, more than a dash of style. Adorned in the company’s vibrant shade of yellow, the book is almost as striking as Moscot frames with accompanying imagery to match.