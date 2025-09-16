Audemars Piguet Celebrates 150th Anniversary With New Timepiece Collection

New versions of the Royal Oak and Code 11.59 toast the illustrious milestone.

(Audemars Piguet)

When you have access to a slew of horological icons, it would seem a wise bet to update those legendary silhouettes when the occasion calls for it: 150 years of watchmaking excellence comes to a head with a new array of Audemars Piguet classics.

(Audemars Piguet)

The Code 11.59 lineup and the legendary Royal Oak silhouette all get an array of timeless and engaging updates. Chief among them are a duo of Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar offerings in refined 38mm builds that dial things down from the normally (slightly) more beefy Royal Oak silhouette. “Elegance meets innovation” as the watchmaker says these timepieces, with their smaller dimensions, “blend ergonomic design with imaginative dials, pushing the boundaries of watchmaking to new heights.”

(Audemars Piguet)

Earlier this year, the luxury Swiss watchmaker also updated the Royal Oak Offshore in a limited-edition build, while the famed Royal Oak was also the perfect canvas for contemporary artist KAWS to offer up his own take last fall. Now, the latest Royal Oak arrives in both a stainless steel build with a Grande Tapisserie dial in light blue, while an elegant beige Grande Tapisserie dial graces the 18-karat pink gold edition.

The Perpetual Calendar functionality aims for approachability rather than an overly complicated approach, the watchmaker said, noting that “this new generation of intuitive, easy-to-adjust perpetual calendars opens fresh possibilities for traditional complications.”

(Audemars Piguet)

Just as impressive and undoubtedly intricate is the Code 11.59 38mm Perpetual Calendar,. Eye-catching for any number of reasons, the watchmaker teamed with Yann von Kaenel on a refined soft green guilloché dial nicely complemented on its interior by a new Calibre 7138 movement. Equally intriguing is the use of one crown to adjust each of its many complications, including leap year and moonphase functionality.

(Audemars Piguet)

Rounding out the intricate offering are a series of curious and lovely looking Code 11.59 Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon watches, with three watches featuring natural stone dials. Green machalite, red ruby root and blue sodalite adorn the impossibly precise trio, and each watch relies on the innovative Calibre 2968 movement for the utterly cool flying tourbillon performance (and visual effect). In fitting fashion as the company celebrates such an illustrious moment, pricing is available upon request and by appointment.