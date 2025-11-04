Barbour’s Latest Collabs With Baracuta & Levi’s Revamp Fall Outerwear

Two new drops follow on the heels of a partnership with streetwear icons Palace.

(Barbour)

The classics deserve their rightful place in the sun, and the right point of view makes a compelling case when it comes to collaborative looks fit for rugged fall fashion. There’s a meeting of the minds on display in the new Barbour x Baracuta Collection, which sees the makers of Steve McQueen’s favorite jacket team with another famously functional British favorite in Barbour.

(Barbour)

For its part, Barbour also recently teamed up with streetwear iconoclasts Palace on a range of updates to its classic silhouettes, including the hard-wearing Bedale Jacket and (perhaps most curiously) camo print dog gear. The new Barbour x Baracuta Collection spotlights two eternal favorites in terms of British heritage style, each with its own outlook: Barbour, more field-ready and hunting-inspired, and Baracuta, innovators of the Harrington jacket as a more sleek, slightly casual solution to British rain and wind.

(Barbour)

It’s the third time Barbour and Baracuta have teamed up, and it comes on the heels of a heady fall fashion season for effortlessly cool collabs bridging the gap between the city and the field. For instance, there’s new gear from Supreme and Dickies also on the market… if you know where to look. And the latest Barbour x Baracuta Collection, which drops online and in store today, plays the hits and then some, updating the legendary Barbour Bedale Jacket and Baracuta’s signature Harrington G9 Jacket.

(Barbour)

The Harrington Jacket from Baracuta gets a decidedly Barbour update, retooling the streamlined bomber jacket-esque silhouette in Barbour’s 8 oz. waxed cotton (a decision that would make the road-ready McQueen proud, no doubt).

(Barbour and Baracuta’s 2023 collaboration/Courtesy of Baracuta)

The instantly recognizable tartan lining remains, while the Barbour Bedale Jacket is the next to go under the collaborative design knife: The Barbour x Baracuta Collection introduces a shorter, slightly more sleek Bedale Jacket, replacing the customary corduroy hem and cuffs with snug Baracuta knit fabric detailing. And since it’s the details that tend to make the difference in matters of rugged fall style, the effect is an ingenious and eye-catching move fusing the best of both worlds from two remarkable brands.

(Barbour)

Not to be overlooked in an illustrious run of fall fashion partnerships is a new capsule featuring Barbour x Levi’s gear, melding the venerable American denim brand’s outlook with the durability and famously hard-working appeal of British heritage outerwear. This fall, Barbour x Levi’s “celebrates the rich heritage of Levi’s and Barbour by creating new expressions of our original methods of making,” Barbour said, focusing on casual classics like graphic tees and hoodies, plus a truly can’t-miss Barbour x Levi’s Spey Waxed Jacket.

(Barbour)

The Barbour x Levi’s Spey Jacket fuses sturdy yet supple waxed cotton and handsome leather trims in a rich brown color bound to develop an even better patina with age. Durable Levi’s hardware adds a one-of-a-kind touch, while the signature Barbour corduroy collar remains. When the opportunity arises and when foul weather comes calling, fight back with a range of the best new outerwear this fall from Barbour: You’ve certainly got plenty of game-changing fashion collaborations to choose from when it comes to the long-running British brand. .