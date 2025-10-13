Filson X Blundstone Launch First-Ever Boot Collaboration

Two beloved outdoor brands join forces for an adventure-ready boot collection.

(Filson x Blundstone)

It’s remarkable what two brands with a shared heritage of rugged craftsmanship can do: Witness the sturdy blend of performance and style on display in the first-ever Filson x Blundstone collaboration.

(Filson x Blundstone)

The Blundstone roster already includes options aplenty as far as the best Chelsea boots for men are concerned, and with more than 150 years of heritage forged in the Australian West, Blundstone boots have proven pioneering with their weather-ready outsoles and waterproof construction.

(Filson x Blundstone)

A new trio of boots designed alongside famed Pacific Northwest outfitter Filson joins legendary Australian brand Blundstone’s illustrious lineup (the #2534, #2535, and #2536 are the latest entries, to be specific), while the brand has delved into dressier silhouettes in recent years.

(Filson x Blundstone)

Blundstone says the boots were “crafted for versatility, from city streets to rugged trails,” building on Filson’s outdoor expertise spanning more than a century, a legacy also including its distinctly Alaska-inspired Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Collection. Blundstone is no stranger to partnering with like-minded brands made for the far field, dating back to an elusive Blundstone x L.L. Bean 2023 collaboration. And Filson, for its part, designed an impressive set of Birkenstock slides last year, each pair practically made for cozy fall log cabin weekends.

(Filson x Blundstone)

Of note within the innovative trio is a groundbreaking set of new features for Blundstone, including the company’s new Avalon Gecko TPU sole design and a super-dependable Comfort Arch Footbed. Leather loop pull tabs get the co-branded treatment in a first-of-its-kind offering for Blundstone, with ‘Filson’ adorning the front pull tab and ‘Blundstone’ rounding out the highly useful back pull tab.

(Filson x Blundstone)

The collection includes options featuring textured black leather and two shades of water-resistant brown leather, with Blundstone’s customary black side elastic gores delivering stability, comfort and ease of wearability. Filson Blaze Orange, a signature for the iconic apparel and gear brand, dots the interior and the co-branded footbed within each pair.

(Filson x Blundstone)

Between each venerable company, centuries of design expertise are at play, with each set of boots assuredly made to go off-trail while resisting the elements and traversing city streets in style. As the two companies note, “over 250 years of craftsmanship, durability, and timeless design” went into the impressive effort. Each pair can be found online at Filson and at Blundstone for $239.95 starting October 23rd.