Heritage Brands Filson x Birkenstock Just Launched A Rugged Fall Footwear Collection

Cabin-worthy boots and slides that are built to last.

(Filson)

The details make the difference when it comes to heritage footwear, and that holds true whether one steps into rugged boots or cozy cabin slippers. The two overlap more than perfectly with the new Filson x Birkenstock Collection, a surefire hit made for both chopping wood and cozying up to the resulting fire.

(Filson)

The release follows closely on the heels of a prime shoulder season debut: The iconic Pacific Northwest outfitter just released its exceptional Winter’s Range Collection, a lineup made for combatting the bitter cold. Its latest collaborative release builds on that same DNA, using legendary Mackinaw Wool, heritage leather and hard-wearing materials for day-to-night toughness.

(Filson)

The flagship of the collaboration is arguably the Skyomish Boot, bearing Filson’s covetable and top-of-the-line 1774 designation as a result of using “the highest quality premium materials,” the outfitter said. In the design of those fast-selling boots, a cleated outsole meets waxed cotton Tin Cloth and oiled nubuck leather for exceptional durability. The Filson x Birkenstock Lahti Boots also deliver the best of the best in terms of comfort, support and rugged style points.

Its latest footwear release, in slide or boot form, carries on dedication and utility in rather admirable fashion, including a revamped take on instantly recognizable Birkenstock clogs. As the outfitter notes, the collection represents a “true fusion of both brands’ legacies of supreme quality, storied craftsmanship, and timeless designs.”

(Filson)

The Filson x Birkenstock London Methow boasts a leather upper and a cork rubber outsole, the same found on legendary Birkenstock slides, yet this time with a finish befitting the hearty, rugged Filson 2024 menswear collection.

(Filson)

Described by Filson as “rough-hewn, practical footwear,” the limited-edition offering (which starts at $375), delivers a true test of extreme durability. The trio of boots, the outfitter notes, was “engineered to wander the wilderness of the modern world,” dialing down to “fine craftsmanship, function and an authentic connection to the earth.” If that sounds like an exceptional addition to an autumnal wardrobe (which it does), then step right on up.