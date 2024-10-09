Filson’s Winter’s Range Collection Is Built For Rugged Cold Weather Style

Durable gear galore from the legendary Pacific Northwest outfitter.

You could make the case that it’s never too soon to prepare for winter’s worst, and Filson’s bold new Winter’s Range Collection strikes an expert balance between form and function when temperatures plummet.

The collection falls on the heels of the Filson Fall 2024 lineup, which saw an array of fresh updates to a slew of classics, including the Pacific Northwest outfitter’s iconic flannel shirts, shirt jackets and hard-wearing wool outerwear.

The Winter’s Range Collection doubles down, so to speak, and amps things up in terms of texture, heavyweight fabrics and extreme warmth in the bone-chilling cold. The Mackinaw Wool Hooded Cruiser Jacket in a rich plaid is about as ready for intense winter weather as it gets, boasting weather-resistant 100 percent virgin wool construction.

Performance-minded pieces, like an active-minded assortment of merino sweaters and base layers, add even more utility to the offering. Richly crafted staples like the Filson Field Flannel Shirt also return in a timeless assortment of plaids, stripes and solids — one for every day of the week, you might say.

The Winter’s Range Collection also joins an impressive run of recent collaborations for the 127-year-old heritage brand, including the Filson x Chris Stapleton Archival Mackinaw Cruiser Jacket. That particular update to a flagship Filson product is based on an archival style picked by the famed country rocker himself.

Filson’s Heritage 3-Gauge Wool Sweater is a particular highlight of the new, outdoor-approved collection, bult with 100 percent natural wool and a burly construction that someone like Hemingway might find essential.

There are also pieces that hit the sweet spot in matters of both style and utility, like the Filson Long Mackinaw Wool Cruiser. It’s an investment at $1,025, and features extremely tough 24oz., 100 percent wool construction in a knee-length fit that (surprisingly) looks like something you might find on the runways of New York Fashion Week. And yet, the Seattle company remains true to its heritage across the entire assortment: If there’s one brand you can count on when the going gets tough, it’s got to be Filson.