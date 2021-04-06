Breitling and Bentley Launch Limited Edition Red Gold Watch

Breitling

Bentley and Breitling's long-running partnership began when the luxury British auto marque commissioned the Swiss watchmaker to create a dash clock for the Continental GT back in 2002. Nearly 20 years later and the upscale brands are keeping the collabs coming with the Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition.

Housed in a 42mm case crafted from the 18K red gold, the blingy bauble features rectangular pushers at 2 and 4 o'clock in accordance with a patent filed by heir Willy Breitling back in 1934.

The British racing green watch face features an especially gaze-drawing design element. In place of a "12 "numeral is a cage revealing the Breitling Manufacture Caliber B21, which boasts a power reserve of 55 hours and 100 meters of water resistance.

On the flipside, a transparent sapphire caseback offers a second look at the movement's 22-karat gold oscillating weight, adding to a flashy aesthetic that's completed by a gold-brown alligator strap. Key time-keeping display functions include hour, minute, second, day, date, month, and moonphase.

This model, capped at just 25 examples, is much more exclusive than the Breitling Premier Bentley Mulliner Limited Edition chronograph, which received a run of 1,000 in 2020.

And with an eye-watering $52,000 price tag, the Breitling Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition is also around four times as expensive. Click here to place a preorder or learn more.