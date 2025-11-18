Breitling Debuts Gold Capsule Collection Updating Navitimer, Premier Watches

Arriving in time for holiday style aplenty.

If there’s one brand that hasn’t shied away from soaring to great heights in matters of style and utility, it just might be Breitling, at least in the world of pilot’s watches. The Austin Butler-approved watchmaker now puts a fresh spin on two of its most iconic models with the Breitling Gold Capsule Collection, updating a handful of luxe timepieces.

The Swiss watchmaker also happens to be the first luxury watch partner of the NFL, but the Gold Capsule Collection goes more ultra-premium than sporty in its look and feel. Three editions of the iconic Breitling Navitimer and two models of the Breitling Premier are updated in handsome 18-karat red gold, blending exclusive dial colors and movements in ways the watchmaker has never paired up before (each piece is a rarity, the watchmaker notes).

Noting that full-gold watches deliver “an unmistakable statement,” the Swiss horology experts noted the new capsule is rooted in Breitling history while delivering an expansive look at its future. “Breitling has always drawn design inspiration from its heritage while consistently movingforward,” the watchmaker said, adding that “these five references embody that philosophy,” building off “a catalog rich in classics and a modern approach to design.”

Red-gold cases offer more subtle style than yellow gold and convey luxury more readily than stainless steel, Breitling said of the Breitling Gold Capsule Collection, and Breitling CEO Georges Kern noted that the two models chosen for the capsule itself are “immensely popular” among Breitling collectors and enthusiasts. Kern said “these designs are as classic as they are universally appealing,” noting that the Navitimer is one of the most important chronograph watches in the history of horology.

Of particular interest in the capsule is the brown dial of the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 41, while the Navitimer Automatic 36 (shown above) receives a vivid green dial. The Navitimer 32 also receives an all-brown dial treatment, complete with an outer slide rule design and powered by the company’s Breitling Caliber 77 quartz movement. Meanwhile, the 1940s-inspired, land-based chronograph design of the Premier receives compelling updates via a 42mm design with a navy-blue dial and red-gold hands, while the classically sized Premier B09 Chronograph 40 delivers crisp looks in a 40mm dial.

Of the exclusive capsule, Breitling notes each watch is produced in “very limited” quantities, and the Breitling Navitimer 32 will even be unavailable in the United States. For luxurious looks that go a long way towards boldly updating two watchmaking icons, the Breitling Gold Capsule Collection starts at $14,100.