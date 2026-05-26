Brooks Nader Says She’s Elevating Her Signature Look And Is Getting ‘More Stylish’

The former Maxim cover star and “Baywatch” star is changing up her look.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Brooks Nader is in the midst of a glamorous mini glow-up. Any sane person would agree that the Baywatch reboot star and former Maxim cover model is a bona fide beauty, but on the red carpet of a recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue event, Nader revealed that she’s recently been working with Hollywood stylist Mimi Cuttrell to enhance her wardrobe.

“Being a little more stylish is new for me—I usually have my nipples out,” she joked to Page Six at the event. “So I’m just trying all the new things; it’s fun.” Exhibit A was her “Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired” black Christian Cowan gown, featuring chic tatters covering her bust.

Her stylistic changes are subtle, but she’s quite boldly embraced new career opportunities. She got comfortable in front of rolling cameras on Love Thy Nader, the hit Hulu reality series following her and her sisters—Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane—that’s returning for Season 2 in late 2026. But her transition to acting as lifeguard captain Selene on Fox’s upcoming Baywatch reboot is undoubtedly her most ambitious move to date.

Sequin Top, NORMA KAMALI. Sheer Pant, NORMA KAMALI.

Ring, IVAR. (Gilles Bensimon) Leather Fringe Jacket, BALENCIAGA. Sweatpants, BALENCIAGA. (Gilles Bensimon) Leather Moto Jacket, AVEC LES FILLES. Necklace, IVAR.

Panty, VICTORIA’S SECRET. Ring, VESPER OBSCURA. Boots, MIRON CROSBY (Gilles Bensimon) Sequin Bikini Bottoms, NORMA

KAMALI. Gold Bracelet, IVAR. Rings, IVAR. (Gilles Bensimon) Jewelry, IVAR. (Gilles Bensimon)

Speaking with Page Six about her experiences with production so far, she said, “I realized Day 1 when I had to jump into the ocean at 4 a.m. and train with the swim coaches: I gotta stop partying and staying out until 3 a.m. You know me, I’m a party girl. So I’ve had to go to bed early lately and stop drinking champagne and going out with my friends. I think that there’s a lot of power in saying no and lately, I’ve been finding my inner little hippy-dippy yoga peace and just taking care of myself, which I’ve never done before.”

It seems that wellness has become a focal point of Nader’s as her star continues to rise. Earlier this year, she and her sisters —Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane—headed to Svalbard, Norway, to participate in the first-ever study examining how extreme polar environments affect women’s health.

“This is both a scientific contribution and a cultural statement,” the Naders said in a joint statement. “We see this as a chance to continue the conversation we’ve been having around women’s health into a new frontier—what our bodies are capable of when tested at the extremes. We hope our participation inspires more women to take part in future research and help grow the data and visibility this field needs.”