Channel ‘Yellowstone’ Style With These Cole Hauser X Randolph Sunglasses

The American eyewear brand teams up with the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on “Yellowstone” and “Dutton Ranch.”

(Randolph)

Cole Hauser’s star turnonYellowstone has inspired a new duo of collaborative frames releasing Thursday and celebrating American ingenuity via a new Cole Hauser x Randolph sunglasses line.

(Randolph)

The world ofYellowstone boasts serious staying power, as does the actor’s love of the Massachusetts-based eyewear maker, even in the decades before Hauser took on the role of rancher Rip Wheeler. Hauser (who also popped up years ago in Dazed and Confused, among a slew of TV and film roles), has worn Randolph frames for about three decades, the company said.

(Randolph)

“Cole Hauser has worn Randolph Eyewear for its integrity, durability, and commitment to American craftsmanship,” Randoph said, noting that the partnership encompasses “an all-new collection inspired by his way of life—rooted in hard work, respect for tradition, and an appreciation for products built to stand the test of time.”

(Randolph)

Hauser himself helped the long-running American eyewear company (also known for teaming with the likes of Todd Snyder) design two all-new Randolph frames that play off his personal (and on-screen) passion for rugged, long-lasting style, and the frames will drop this coming Thursday (May 14th).. Cole Hauser x Randolph features the square aviator-style Frontier, one that the eyewear maker says is “built for the ranch (and beyond).” The Sierra boasts a more sleek, streamlined framework, with accents including American-made leather bayonet temple tips sure to take on an eye-catching patina with repeat wear, not unlike Rip’s prized black trucker jacket.

(Randolph)

With options featuring both polarized and non-polarized lenses, the Frontier (available in both 59mm and 63mm lens sizes) comes in a trio of colorways, led by a 23-karat gold and “Yosemite” pairing, while the Sierra features polarized lenses in 57mm and 61mm sizes, with Satin Gunmetal/Alpenglow and Antique Bronze/Prairie Frost offerings for suitably Americana-tinged style.

(Randolph)

Cole Hauser x Randolph custom packaging accents each release, along with its own co-branded box. For a necessary finishing touch, a premium Randolph case and cleaning cloth drives home the point that craft and intentionality lead the way in delivering long-lasting goods, especially in the everyday carry world fit for dusty days on the ranch. As Randolph notes, these small-but-valuable details are the mark of “finishing touches that honor the craftsmanship and authenticity behind the collaboration. ” Beyond just producing stylish shades with good looks in every piece, Randolph built these frames in its factory outside Boston using SkyForce lightweight lenses to reduce glare and amp up performance.

(Randolph)

The eyewear brand said its partnership with Hauser reflects a collaborative effort alongside “the man who has rocked Randolph eyewear for three decades and built his reputation, on and off screen, the same way Randolph builds their sunglasses.” Pricing for the Cole Hauser x Randolph Collection in all its Western-inspired glory runs between $349 and $399 online as of this coming Thursday.

Meanwhile,Yellowstone fans can watch yet another spin-off of the ever-expanding TV franchise with the debut of Dutton Ranch, starring Hauser and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton. Watch the trailer above.