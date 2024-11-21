F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton & Tyler, The Creator Drop Stylish Collab For Las Vegas Grand Prix

An epic Formula 1 race calls for a standout style collection.

(Photo by Luis ‘Panch’ Perez’/Courtesy of GOLF WANG)

Las Vegas is shifting into top gear ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, and racing icon Lewis Hamilton’s new style collab with rap mogul Tyler, the Creator might have just dropped the perfect clothing capsule for the moment.

(Photo by Luis ‘Panch’ Perez’/Courtesy of GOLF WANG)

The duo linked up on a new collection with the genre-bending artist’s GOLF WANG label, bringing a dash of fun and a streetwear edge to the racing world. Hamilton has lent his eye for luxury, design and style to the likes of a buzzed-about IWC watch collaboration , while Supreme recently tapped Tyler, the Creator for a fall/winter fashion collab.

(Photo by Luis ‘Panch’ Perez’/Courtesy of GOLF WANG)

Workwear and auto-inspired pieces were put through their paces from an industrial garage in a campaign shoot directed by the rapper himself. The new GOLF WANG collection hits on all points, with a mix of road-ready jackets, durable canvas designs and bold, multi-colored logo hoodies with racing-inspired touches.

(Photo by Luis ‘Panch’ Perez’/Courtesy of GOLF WANG)

The collection gets a fitting moniker given the crossover: +44 x Golf Wang collection is a nod to Hamilton’s +44 label, which is named after his racing number. A cotton-nylon blend “sponsor jacket” worn by Hamilton looks to be the star of the collection, boasting hits of retro style, bold graphics and a track-ready design.

(Odd Future Records)

Fans are getting revved up for F1’s second-ever running around Sin City’s street circuit, following the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. But the occasion is particularly notable in Hamilton’s case, as the GP marks the first of his three final outings with Mercedes—after 12 seasons, the F1 legend will leave the team with which he’s won six of his seven championships for a seat at Ferrari. His GOLF WANG collaborator is also having a moment—Tyler, the Creator’s new album CHROMAKOPIA topped the Billboard 200 recently for the third week in a row. The 2024 Coachella performer also recently headlined his own Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium to rave reviews.

The new GOLF WANG collection can be copped at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn Las Vegas, as well as online and in-store at GOLF WANG brick-and-mortar locations in Los Angeles, New York City and London. Between a buzzed-about album and an exclusive apparel collection, the duo’s latest partnership is worthy of a victory lap.