F1 Legend Michael Schumacher’s Luxury Watch Collection Can Now Be Yours

Featuring a bespoke F.P. Journe Vagabondage, a “Paul Newman” Rolex Daytona, and a Ferrari-themed Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

F.P. Journe “Invenit Et Fecit, Piece Unique, Vagabondage 1 Model” (CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD. 2024)

Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2003-GA set the record for the most expensive modern F1 car ever sold back in 2023, a notable record that only motorsports fans cared about. The seven-time champ’s immaculate watch collection, on the other hand, has serious crossover appeal.

Christie’s will be auctioning eight ultra-desirable timepieces from Schumi’s watch box on May 13 in Geneva—just days before the Italian Grand Prix and on the 30th anniversary of Schumacher’s first championship win.

The holy-grail offering is an F.P. Journe “Invenit Et Fecit, Piece Unique, Vagabondage 1 Model,” which was gifted to Schumacher by former Ferrari CEO and FIA President Jean Todt, one of his mentors. There’s perhaps no one on Earth more deserving of a gift from Ferrari than Schumacher, given that he won every single one of his titles in a Prancing Horse race car. As such, the dial is colored Rossa Corsa red and the indices feature seven “V” symbols that presumably stand for “victory.” Christie’s expects that the bespoke watch to fetch between $1.2 and $2.2 million.

A set of five F.P. Journe Ruthenium Collection watches—named for the rare metal that coats their movements and dials—will be sold individually. Two of them—a chronometer and a tourbillon—are valued at $340,000 to $550,000 , while the automatic calendar, chronograph, and automatic with day/night/date indicators are all valued at $170,000 to $280,000. Even the Ruthenium Collection’s box is expected to sell for $5,600 to $11,000.

It wouldn’t be an F1-themed watch collection without a Rolex, and no Rollie is more suited to such a collection than a Cosmograph Daytona with the coveted Paul Newman dial, which will garner anywhere from $230,000 to $440,000. Rounding out the lots is a special-edition Audemars Piguet Royal Oak that celebrates Schumi’s first six championships with the Ferrari logo and a red racing helmet. Like the F.P. Journe Ruthenium models, the Royal Oak is expected to sell for $170,000 to $280,000.

Visit Christie's website to learn more.




