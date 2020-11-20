G-Shock Gets Wild With Watch Inspired By the African Rock Python

This new MT-G model sports an engraved python pattern on the bezel and band.

Casio G-SHOCK—in their second collaboration with the authorized nonprofit organization Wildlife Promising—today announced the release of a limited-edition MT-G series model inspired by the African Rock Python,

Model MTGB1000WLP1 is a G-Shock in shape and profile but its band, case, and bezel sport a laser-etched brown, black, and gold python pattern that mimics patterning found on the skin of Africa’s largest native python.

The Wildlife Promising and African Rock Python inspiration doesn't stop with the band and bezel. The red second hand is reminiscent of a snake’s tongue and the 9 o'clock indicator has the same triangular pattern atop the huge snake's head. On the band and case back is the Wildlife Promising logo and its slogan, "Love The Sea And The Earth."

It's still an immediate G-Shock classic, however, with the premium details available on any MTGB1000 base model, including Bluetooth connectivity which links it to the G-Shock Connected app for time synchronization via the internet and Multi-Band 6 radio-controlled timekeeping as well as Tough Solar power, a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, and a dual dial display.

Per the manufacturer, additional features include:

Triple G Resist (Shock, Vibration and Centrifugal Force Resistance)

200M Water Resistance

LED (Super LED)

Stopwatch (24Hr)

Daily Alarm

Countdown Timer (24Hr)

Full Auto CalendarWorld Time (39TZ / 27Cities + UTC)

The MTGB1000WLP will be available in December 2020 at G-Shock retailers, the brand's Soho Store and gshock.com. It retails for $1,300.