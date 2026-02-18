Hailey Bieber Stars In New SKYLRK Campaign

Hailey lends her supermodel aura to the latest collection from husband Justin Bieber’s streetwear line.

Justin Bieber’s secretive streetwear brand didn’t have to go far to find its latest muse: None other than supermodel, entrepreneur and former Maxim cover star Hailey Bieber takes center stage introducing a new limited-edition SKLYRK capsule collection.

The Rhode beauty brand founder also recently lit up the screen in the Yves Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, but this campaign brings things closer to home in edgy, athleisure-meets-streetwear fashion.

Ahead of the collection drop, Hailey wore a jaw-dropping sheer dress at the premiere of Margot Robbie smashWuthering Heights. In the new campaign, Justin’s wife sports everything from relaxed hoodies to tank tops and futuristic sneakers styled with tube socks, each offered at a premium price point and available only for a very limited time.

The SKYLRK campaign, photographed by Hugh Comte, sees Bieber showcasing “SKYLRK’s signature minimalism with Hailey’s effortless, off-duty aesthetic.” A repeat entry on the Maxim Hot 100 list, it marks the first time Hailey Bieber has partnered with her husband’s covetable luxury streetwear brand.

Launched last summer, HighSnobiety billed SKYLRK as Justin Bieber’s “mysterious streetwear brand,” with exclusive drops selling out quickly and often featuring designs worn by the singer in public, to the delight of Internet streetwear sleuths.

The latest collection favors asymmetrical and luxurious leather jackets, including the HB Hooded Leather Jacket ($1,400) and HB Leather Jacket ($1,200). Each jacket, as worn in alluring appeal by Hailey Bieber, is made in the USA from 100 percent leather, while footwear, outerwear and accessories round out a lineup that was previously revealed exclusively in Tokyok, SKYLRK notes.

Mini shorts as sported by Hailiey Bieber even get an exclusive treatment via custom-milled heather “Hailey Grey” fleece. The shorts, which feature a brushed spandex waistband for flattering comfort, “offer a refined yet relaxed addition to the collection’s everyday essentials,” SKYLRK said. If the smoldering looks of its campaign star are any indication, the latest curiosity-inducing drop from Justin Bieber’s streetwear brand won’t be available for very long.