Hublot's Latest Big Bang Watch Is a Gem-Studded Rainbow of Luxury Watchmaking

A whopping 290 precious minerals set in 18-karot gold push this blinged-out bauble over the top.
Hublot Big Bang Unico Full Bauguette King Gold Rainbow (6)

Between camouflaged, Ferrari-branded, and blacked-out variants of the Hublot Big Bang, it's become hard to find a truly standout edition of the Swiss watchmaker's flagship model. Yet the newly announced "Big Bang Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow" still manages, thanks largely to a plethora of multi-colored precious stones. 

Hublot Big Bang Unico Full Bauguette King Gold Rainbow (2)

An 18-karot gold 45mm case serves as a mere backdrop for a dazzling array of 100 colored gemstones, including pink, blue, yellow and orange sapphires, purple amethysts, and blue topazes. 

The bezel is adorned with another 112 baguette-cut gemstones that are color-coordinated with the 48 gemstones set on the dial and indices. The alligator and natural-rubber strap is set with 30 more mineral pieces, bringing the grand total to 290. 

Hublot Big Bang Unico Full Bauguette King Gold Rainbow (5)

Beneath it all is Hublot's own Unico self-winding movement with a flyback mechanism and column wheel. The proprietary implement makes it possible for wearers to update a second time zone at the push of a button, allowing the local time to be read easily via the conventional main hand of the watch.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Full Bauguette King Gold Rainbow (4)

Provided literature understatedly describes the blingy bauble as "highly colorful." But Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe certainly didn't downplay the significance of the latest Big Bang timepiece in a statement. 

Hublot Big Bang Unico Full Bauguette King Gold Rainbow (3)

"It requires meticulousness, expertise and dexterity to obtain this harmonious gradation of the gemstones and create a perfect connection between the emotion they arouse and the watchmaking technique," he said. "Draftsmen, gemologists and setters worked together to achieve this setting in which pink gold is present only to gently emphasize the contours."

While you can cop any old Unico-powered 45mm Big Bang watch for about $20,000, the Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow is priced at a kingly $348,000. Contact Hublot directly if you'd rather have this than, say, a supercar. Or a house. 

No image description

