Hublot Revamps MP-10 Tourbillon With Two New Limited Edition Timepieces

The Swiss watchmaker’s “bolder, more radical” watch duo are limited to just 50 and 30 examples each.

A tourbillon watch is a tricky endeavor to get right at the best of the times, but that wasn’t any reason for Hublot to back down: The Swiss watchmaker once again retooled its MP-10 Tourbillon in two impressive fabrications, each of which wear as much like works of art and science as they do a timekeeping device.

(Hublot)

It’s already been a busy year for Hublot, with the debut of the seriously limited-edition Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic in multi-color ceramic, plus its Watches and Wonders 2025 launch of a Water Blue Sapphire edition of its flagship Big Bang Watch. Now, the Hublot MP-10 Tourbillon gets a reworking in black ceramic and highly impressive sapphire, compared to the original titanium build of the already wildly intricate original MP-10.

(Hublot)

Hublot notes it took three painstaking years to precisely construct and deliver 50 limited edition offerings of the original MP-10, nodding to the fact that the pursuit was part of “three years in which this veritable watchmaking UFO has remained not only unsurpassed, but unrivalled.” With no hands, no dial and no oscillating weight, the watch runs via two linear weights in a design set with a 35-degree inclined tourbillon.

(Hublot)

Using black ceramic as one option for the timepiece (once again limited to 50 editions) made perfect sense for Hublot, but opting for a sapphire construction for the even more rare 30-edition set of the Hublot MP-1O Tourbillon was a bold choice, the watchmaker notes, calling out the fact that the timepiece boasts zero right angles. Yes, zero right angles. The design was a choice geared toward avant-garde collectors, called “something bolder, more radical” by the luxury Swiss haute horologist.

(Hublot)

Its 592-component movement rotates off four displays showing hours and minutes in the upper third of the dial, accented by its central power reserve, fittingly enough in the center third of the dial. Seconds are then displayed on the tourbillon cage in the lower third, the better to showcase its intricate satin-brushed metal grey open mechanism. The results are ingenious, instantly striking and made to enhance the Hublot experience for the most dedicated collectors on the market. Priced at $44,000 for the sapphire edition and $33,000 for the black ceramic mode and available online via the watchmaker, it appears Hublot has once again doubled down on its tourbillon watchmaking prowess.