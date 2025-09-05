Jacob & Co. Unleashes A Dragon For The Wrist

The Astronomia Solar Dragon melds mythical beasts and miniature worlds in a wildly over-the-top watch.

(Jacob & Co.)

Jacob & Co. is no stranger to dragons. For the past decade, the fantastical watchmaker has been crafting dragon-themed timepieces alongside a multitude of other ostentatious creations for well-heeled collectors. For 2025, Jacob & Co. is breathing new fire into its dragon collection with the introduction of the Astronomia Solar Dragon in two limited-edition models: black DLC titanium and rose gold. The watches are just the latest eye-popping releases from the New York ultra-luxury brand, which recently unveiled a custom edition designed with Tom Brady and previously dropped watches inspired by fine cigars, Bugatti hypercars, working oil derricks and the movie Scarface.

(Jacob & Co.)

The Astronomia Solar Dragon is an evolution of the brand’s original Astronomia Dragon collection. While the previous models were a hulking 50mm, these new timepieces slim down to a more approachable 44mm, without sacrificing the brand’s signature showmanship. The centerpiece of each watch is a meticulously crafted rose gold dragon, coiled around the three-dimensional Astronomia Solar movement. The design is visible from all angles, thanks to the double-curved, anti-reflective sapphire crystal and caseband—a hallmark of the Astronomia line. Inspired by a wingless Asian dragon, each of the watch’s dragon sculptures are cast from three pieces of solid rose gold. The engraving and polishing of the scales, claws, and other fine details are done by hand, a process that takes two weeks.

(Jacob & Co.)

Following this, each dragon is hand-painted over the course of an additional week. The rose gold versions of the watch feature four color types applied across a limited run of four pieces, while the black DLC titanium versions showcase a shiny black dragon on 36 pieces. At the heart of the dragon watch lies the JCAM42 caliber. This hand-wound movement, comprised of 296 components—many of which are titanium—is designed to remain static, providing a stable platform for the coiled dragon. Its vertical arrangement creates a space for the dragon to occupy, with some parts of the mythical beast’s body coming within half a millimeter of the watch’s components.

(Jacob & Co.)

The movement also features a flying tourbillon, a skeletonized hours and minutes dial, and a rotating Earth globe. A twinkling Jacob-cut gemstone with 288 facets sits at the center, its color complementing each watch, with red for the black version and yellow for the rose gold.

(Jacob & Co.)

The rose gold model has a blue titanium back dial with a sky chart printed in gold lettering and is paired with a blue alligator leather strap and an 18K rose gold pin buckle. The black DLC titanium model also features a blue titanium back dial with a sky chart and comes with a black alligator leather strap and a black DLC titanium pin buckle.

The Jacob & Co. Astronomia Solar Dragon is priced at $420,000 and limited to 36 pieces for the black DLC titanium version and just four pieces for the rose gold edition.