Jordan Brand Goes Old-School With Holiday 2023 Retro Collection

A sneak peek at the next big drop of classic Jordan reboots.

(Jordan Brand)

Sneakerheads, best to start making room in your closet: Jordan Brand just dropped a first look at its Holiday 2023 Retro Collection, and there’s plenty to love if you’re in the market for fresh kicks that reboot Jordan classics in a major way.

The Jordan Brand Summer 2023 Retro Collection had plenty to love, with vivid colorways and the return of old favorites in covetable colors, and the upcoming winter offering promises more of the same (and that’s an understatement).

(Jordan Brand)

Fan-favorite styles get a series of limited-edition reboots, like the Air Jordan 1 High OG, now appearing in both a vivid Royal Reimagined and the eye-catching Sky J Mauve (peep those ones below).

(Jordan Brand)

Both retro high-top kicks feel as fresh in 2023 as decades ago, and Jordan Brand certainly has plenty of classic styles to work with in any season, let alone when it comes to prime gift-giving and sneaker-copping.

(Jordan Brand)

The Air Jordan 2 Origins Fire Red goes crisp and vibrant with a geometric design, featuring red piping and a contrasting ridged heel counter.

(Jordan Brand)

And lest one think that sneakers are only suited for the warmer months, Jordan Brand went so far as to take the Air Jordan 8 and winterize it, complete with a sleek silver-meets-black colorway.

(Jordan Brand)

Other highlights include the memorable Air Jordan 13 Wheat, perhaps a nod to popular wheat shades found in famous winter boots.

Mark your calendars for the Wheat variation in particular, which drops November 21st.

The collection truly offers something for even the most devout sneakerheads, thanks to refreshed colors and timeless silhouettes, so perhaps a new pair of sneakers should make its way onto your holiday wish list this season.