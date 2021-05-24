SeaVees & Taylor Stitch Join Forces For Stylish Summer Sneakers

Taylor Stitch

The best menswear partnerships go above and beyond matters of style these days, transcending in a way that’s about more than what each brand’s designers can bring to the table. That’s but one positive about the stylish run of sneakers from Taylor Stitch and SeaVees, available for pre-funding just in time for summer.

Vista Sneaker in Gold Boss Duck Taylor Stitch

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

They check off quite a few crucial boxes in the best way possible and starting from the ground up. Both of the collaborative silhouettes (the Sano Slip-On and the Vista Sneaker) are built with Taylor Stitch Boss Duck Canvas: a blend of organic cotton, hemp and recycled polyester for plenty of sustainability and durability.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A flimsy pair of sneakers, these are not. They’re also built with a recycled rubber outsole and recycled cotton lining, two SeaVees trademarks.

Sano Slip-On in Rust Boss Duck Taylor Stitch

Taylor Stitch x SeaVees takes what you know and love from each brand, including SeaVees’ laidback, California cool kid sneakers, and updates it in a way that’s fresh and unique.

It helps that both brands share a healthy dose of West Coast DNA, and it’s even cooler to see Taylor Stitch turn its attention away from rugged outerwear like leather jackets and towards something much more easygoing. There’s a time and a place for both approaches, after all, but we’re of the mind that there’s no time like the present to upgrade your footwear rotation for summer.

Vista Sneaker in Natural Boss Duck Taylor Stitch

The Vista Sneakers might be our personal favorite, available in a cool Natural Boss Duck (think a pleasing sort of off-white) and a vibrant Gold Boss Duck fabrication, both of which would look just right sitting beneath the rolled cuff of your light wash jeans or navy chinos.

Sano Slip-On in Gold Boss Duck Taylor Stitch

As if that wasn’t enough, both sneakers in the standout Taylor Stitch x SeaVees collaboration are available right now for pre-funding (via the Taylor Stitch Workshop) for a ridiculously low, sub-$100 price ($88, to be exact).

They’ll ship this summer, and it’s in your best interest to start getting prepared right now for the season ahead.