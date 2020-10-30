Todd Snyder & L.L. Bean Are Upgrading Classic Outdoor Style Staples

Todd Snyder

The woodlands of Maine and the rich historical archives of lauded Northeast outfitter L.L. Bean are coming to life in a decisively modern way through the eye of acclaimed NYC menswear designer Todd Snyder. Here just in time for fall and winter, the L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder From Away Collection takes classics you know (and love), and gives them a fresh, iconic update in a way that only Snyder can.

Needless to say, if you’ve got a hankering for a stylish trip through time, you’re in luck. The tag “From Away” refers to those not from Maine, but it’s a fitting mantra for this collection: You can wear these pieces out in the country or back in the city without missing a beat.

It’s a historical move for L.L. Bean: The brand gave Snyder the keys to its extensive archives metaphorically (and literally), leading to a covetable collection focused on new iterations of heritage Bean pieces. Snyder drew inspiration in spades from founder Leon Leonwood Bean’s “dapper and down-to-earth style,” which echoes throughout the offering.

In fact, the 50-piece collection covers all the iconic L.L. Bean hallmarks, including rugged chamois shirts and of course, a new take on L.L. Bean’s famous boots. In classic Todd Snyder fashion, these are pieces made to be mixed and matched, worn both in the field and around town.

Snyder himself has been an avid vintage collector and fan of the brand, a quality that’s also led to successful collaborations with American stalwarts like Timex and New Balance. And in the case of the L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder collection, the results are quite perfect for fall and winter.

It’s not the first Todd Snyder partnership in recent months to take advantage of Maine’s lauded beauty, the historical stylings of L.L. Bean and Snyder’s serious eye for heritage detail. The designer worked with Kennebunkport luxury resort Hidden Pond to design the “Todd Snyder From Away Lodge,” and it’s everything you could ever want in a weekend getaway.

It’s only fitting that you could put together a weekend trip’s worth of outfits using only the Todd Snyder x L.L. “From Away” Collection. To help you get started, we selected six favorites below.

L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Chocolate Bison Boots

The proper outfit for a fall weekend starts from the ground up, and it’s hard to go wrong with these distinctive bison boots, fit for the field or a rainy city trek. $279

L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Chamois Shirt in Nautical Red

L.L. Bean’s chamois shirts are the stuff of legend -- heck, maybe you’ve got a much-loved shirt tucked away in your closet for fall and winter -- and it’s fitting that the classic style got a sharp update via Todd Snyder. $129

L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Heavyweight Shirt in Dusty Blue

Needless to say, L.L.Bean knows a thing or two about crafting the toughest shirts on the market for the fall and winter months. The brand’s Heavyweight Shirt is done up in a number of fitting colorways for the season in this collection, including this rich Dusty Blue -- a job well-done by both parties, we say. $129

L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Logo Sweater

Want to add some seriously rugged flair to your holiday sweater game? Bring along this fun take on the L.L. Bean logo for your next winter getaway. $199

L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Puffer Vest in Dark Khaki Camo

As Snyder himself noted during his time in the extensive L.L. Bean archives, the puffer vest is a surefire staple of the legendary brand. Here, it’s done up in a striking and cool Dark Khaki Camo pattern for distinctive style in the field or the city. $189

L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Cord Baseball Hat in Olive Spruce

Top things off the best way possible: with a throwback-inspired cord cap, the kind your dad or grandpa would have been proud to wear on many a fall or winter morning. Now, you can feel the same way. $40