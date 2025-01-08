Louis Vuitton Unveils 2025 Men’s Collection

The latest drop designed by music producer-turned-fashionista Pharrell Williams.

The upcoming year in fashion just might look a lot like the world as seen through the eyes of creative visionary Pharrell Williams in his latest collection for Louis Vuitton. Grounded in travel and diversity in its many forms, the luxe, wide-ranging collection is vibrant, classic and yet undeniably fresh.

On the heels of the much-hyped debut of the latest Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Collection (boasting a campaign starring Zendaya, no less), 2025 is off to an impressive start for the French luxury fashion house. To celebrate that particular new collaboration, the maison debuted a Murakami-inspired New York City pop-up focused on Chapter One of the partnership’s latest rendition, which (rightfully) treats the offering with museum-like flair.

The new men’s collection, meanwhile, globetrots into the heart of Paris with a campaign shot at La Maison de l’UNESCO, where the collection made its open-air, outdoor runway debut last June. The distinct choice of setting “connects the global community that surrounds it,” said the fashion house, noting that Louis Vuitton’s customers are “likeminded humans united by an appreciation for discernment, savoir-faire and travel as an eternal source of vitality and enlightenment.”

Elegant and refined stylistic choices weave their through the collection, which includes pieces like Louis Vuitton’s Speedy 9 travel bag. The piece takes on tonal black shades for the minimalist, and it’s also available in pleasingly sun-faded hues exuding a sense of devil-may-care luxury.

The offering touches on everything from the regal and luxe to the sporty yet dignified, including the debut of the LV Footprint Soccer Shoe designed by Pharrell. The sneaker, at once inspired by the pitch and yet built with a collapsible heel for easy packing, is “infused with the comfort-driven spirit of the globetrotter,” Louis Vuitton said.

A series of iconic LV styles dot the collection, including the revamp and return of Pharrell’s Millionaire 1.0 Sunglasses and a new set of Millionaire 4.0 shades. The LV monogram can be found on luxurious belts, bags and accessories, while signature motifs make their way onto a full assortment of tastefully on-trend tailoring.

The offering, Louis Vuitton notes, speaks to “the travel-centric notion of the global dandy in his many international guises,” with plenty of versatility and variety in spades, if this first look is to be believed. Keep an eye on Louis Vuitton (anywhere you are in the world) for a your next undeniably fashionable wardrobe statement.