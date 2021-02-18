Luminox Releases Rugged Bear Grylls AIR Series Adventure Watches

Luminox

Former British special forces member, adventurer, and survival specialist Bear Grylls understands the motto "Be prepared" better than most. That's reflected in his popular TV shows like Netflix's You vs. Wild as well as his partnership with Swiss watchmaker Luminox. The latest example is the Bear Grylls Air Collection, which Luminox says was "Spec’d out, reviewed and approved by Grylls himself."

If you understand how vital it is to have accurate timekeeping and practical complications on any action-oriented timepiece then the way the Bear Grylls collection has been tricked out will come as no surprise.

Watches in the Air line are powered by world time quartz movement, displaying all 24 different time zones. In a nod to Grylls's background, the zones are marked by cities home to elite special forces around the world.

On a 24-hour inner bezel ring, an orange-tipped GMT hand helps track time in a second time zone, allowing for easy time calculations using the Carbonox+ bi-directional bezel. One of Luminox's signature features—readability in any light condition—is aided by a top-shelf sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating.

Additional features found in the Air Series include the following:

Screw-down crown with a grippy orange rubber ring.

Two-tone case back bearing Grylls's name and his motto, "Never give up."

Substantial 45mm stainless steel cases.

Consumers can choose between a tough Cordura strap or an elegant Milanese steel mesh bracelet.

Water-resistance down to 200 meters.

Luminox's Light Technology designed for legibility in low or no light conditions.

Grylls became a celebrity by demonstrating his ability to survive pretty much anything, which is why Luminox watches in general seem ready-made for him. A Luminox that Grylls played a role in designing and developing? You may never need another tool watch again.

The Cordura strap Air, model no. XB.3761, retails for $695. Its slightly higher-end companion, XB.3762, is $795. Check out the entire Bear Grylls Luminox Survival Series here.