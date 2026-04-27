Pastel Tag Heuers, Ferrari Ray-Bans, Louis Vuitton Trunk Rev Up Miami Grand Prix

Three covetable Miami GP drops ahead of the F1 race weekend on May 1-3.

(Tag Heuer)

The Miami Grand Prix is more than just a marquee stop on the Formula 1 circuit, it’s also an irresistible opportunity for high-octane corporate synergy. From a hot pink H. Moser & Cie skeleton watch celebrating the Alpine F1 team to the wheel-shaped pasta served to VIPs at the Paddock Club, there are ample ways to accelerate brand awareness during race weekend. While thousands of fans will flock to view the action at Miami International Autodrome from May 1-3, you don’t have to actually be there to possess a piece of the action. Here, three luxe Miami Grand Prix collector’s items that are launching ahead of the big race.

Tag Heuer Formula 1 Watches

(Tag Heuer)

Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer is expanding its motorsport-inspired lineup with a new Formula 1 Solargraph 38mm pastel launch that’s just in time to add a pop of color to your wrist for the Miami Grand Prix. The colorful collection builds on the brand’s decades-long association with racing, dating back to the original Tag Heuer Formula 1 line introduced in 1986. The new models aim to blend that heritage with a modern aesthetic of softer pastel tones and updated materials in a bid to channel Miami’s tropical energy.

The drop includes a veritable rainbow of poppy colorways, including pastel pink, blue and beige and more refined green and lavender-blue editions accented with diamond-set indexes. One model—the pastel pink version—will be limited to 1,110 pieces, marking the 110th anniversary of the Indianapolis 500 in 2026. All watches in the lineup are powered by Tag Heuer’s Solargraph movement, a light-powered technology first introduced to the Formula 1 collection in 2025. The system allows the watches to run on both natural and artificial light, with as little as one minute of sunlight providing enough energy for a full day of operation. A full charge can deliver up to 10 months of power, according to the watchmaker.

The 38mm timepieces are made with TH Polylight or sandblasted steel, maintaining signature design elements such as the bidirectional bezel and shield-shaped indexes while introducing lighter materials and updated finishes. The new Tag Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph 38mm models are available now for $2,800.

Ray-Ban x Scuderia Ferrari Miami Special Edition Sunglasses

(Ray-Ban)

Ray-Ban and Scuderia Ferrari HP are celebrating race weekend with the debut of a new, limited edition shades style. The Ray-Ban x Scuderia Ferrari Miami Special Edition (RB2228M) features a transparent blue acetate frame designed to reflect Miami’s sun-soaked aesthetic, paired with signature Scuderia Ferrari HP detailing. The standout design element is a two-tone gradient lens that shifts from deep blue to vivid yellow, evoking the look of the city’s skyline and neon glow. The result is bold, performance-inspired frames that are designed to channel speed, light and motion. The special edition sunnies are part of the ongoing Ray-Ban for Scuderia Ferrari collection, which blends racing heritage with cutting-edge eyewear design. The Miami Grand Prix-themed sunglasses retail for $305 at Ray-Ban.com.

Bespoke Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk

(Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton is promoting presence at the Miami Grand Prix with a one-of-a-kind Trophy Trunk that brings the French luxury house’s signature craftsmanship to one of F1’s most vibrant destinations. Inspired by Miami’s Art Deco heritage, the custom trunk features Louis Vuitton’s signature Monogram canvas alongside a “V” motif symbolizing both victory and Vuitton. Pink and blue hues nod to the city’s electric energy, while black-and-white Damier detailing channels the race’s checkered finish line.

Handcrafted at the brand’s historic atelier in Asnières, France, the trunk—which is not for sale—continues a legacy dating back to 1897, when Georges Vuitton made his name designing early automotive luggage. Now in its second year partnering with F1, Louis Vuitton underscores its slogan—“Victory travels in Louis Vuitton”—while further cementing Miami’s status as an elite destination on the global racing calendar.