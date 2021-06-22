Nike Unveils Throwback Air Jordans Marking MJ's NBA Championship Legacy

A retro recreation of the sneakers Michael Jordan wore while winning his fourth title with the Bulls is among the many new AJ's coming this year.

Air Jordan I HI OG Nike

Nike and Michael Jordan's massively successful Air Jordan sub-brand is gearing up to drop a bevy of kicks styled in line with some of His Airness' most iconic silhouettes. Ahead of the collection's release this fall, check out some of the best men's models below:

Air Jordan XI Low IE

Nike

From the genuine leather sockliner, mesh upper and carbon fiber shank plate, everything about this special 25th anniversary reissue of the AJ XI is designed precisely to the1995 specs, making the headlining shoes virtually identical to the ones that Jordan wore while winning his fourth championship with the Chicago Bulls in 1996.

Air Jordan I HI OG

Nike

This fall-themed model gets an Electro Orange, black and white scheme with updated color blocking. Two more AJ I HI OGs will feature a black upper and white midsole with Pollen rubber accents, as well as a gender-fluid blue colorway with silver accents.

Air Jordan III Retro

Nike

This Air Jordan III Retro comes with a subtle construction twist. It stays faithful to the original with a premium leather design, while a new reflective material on the iconic elephant print-heel and toe serves as a modern update.

Air Jordan V Retro

Nike

A mix of materials breathe new life into the AJV. The tongue keeps its OG reflective coating, but the collar, quarter panel and tongue bottom are layered with textile mesh. A matte-finished midsole and a muslin-tinted rubber outsole round out the model.

Air Jordan XII Retro

Nike

For those looking for a clean, understated retro AJ, this version of the XII gets an all-white upper and midsole with a hint flash courtesy of a metallic red accents, as well as a faux-lizard printed mudguard.

Air Jordan XII

Nike

Nike's sustainable Grind, a mix of recycled manufactured scrap, bring the AJ XII's outsole into the present day. Meanwhile, the upper is made of genuine leather, and the midsole above the lizard-print mudguard is coated in suede.

Air Jordan XIII Retro

Nike

A cool combo of the retro Obsidian colorway and OG materials are paired with a leather upper, textile tongue bottom and cat-eye Jumpman hologram logo.