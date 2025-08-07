Nike & Zellerfeld Are Dropping An Exclusive 3D-Printed Nike Air Max 1000

Set for release August 19th and crafted using footwear technology of the future.

The sneakers of the future might have just arrived, but curiously enough, they draw on the past for significant design inspiration. Nike and German 3D footwear maker Zellerfeld are revamping the Nike Air Max with an exclusive 3D-printed design, and the results are otherworldly.

Set for exclusive release on August 19th via Zellerfeld (and retailing for the highly accessible price of $179), the Zellerfeld x Nike Air Max 1000 harkens back to the 1987 introduction of the Air Max 1, yet uses ultra-modern technology to redefine the silhouette. For those in search of a more traditional set of Nike sneakers, the Nike x Supreme Air Max collaboration might prove worthy of a second look, but this Zellerfeld pair seems to say that the future is now for the footwear gian.

It’s not the first foray into wild-looking kicks for the groundbreaking German design firm, which has worked with the likes of Moncler on 3D-printed washable sneakers in recent years. “When you take an all-time classic from 1987 and fuse it with the future of design, the results are must-see, must-have,” Zellerfeld said.

Made from soft, cushioned and proprietary Zeller foam, the chunky, wavy sneakers mine inspiration from details like the mudguard on the OG Air Max 1 for “depth and complexity,” Zellerfeld noted. And the entirely laceless design mimics other incredibly complex, forward-thinking Zellerfeld footwear releases and offers easy-on, easy-off wearability.

Using its custom-engineered printed midsoles in the process, the company notes the shoes mold to your feet over time, wearing like a second skin and working with a precision-fitted process based on a scan of your foot (the company’s Web site offers easy instructions when it comes to scanning your foot and submitting said scan). From there, odor-resistant and 100 percent recycled proprietary foam material delivers springy rebound, comfort and support, be it in the forthcoming Air Max 1000 or other rarified Zellerfeld releases.

A bulky take on the “AIR” logo adorns the wavy heel, while three Nike logos dot the upper, which also features a striking checkerboard-esque pattern. Of the upcoming debut, Zellerfeld calls the revamped sneakers “a wearable sculpture, casting its presence among the giants of innovation.”

Writing on the collaborative release, Hypebeast reports that another pair of the Zellerfeld x Nike Air Max 1000 will release in an ‘Oat’ colorway via a 10-minute drawing through the Nike SNKRS app (also slated for August 19th). While the Nike Air Max is a true classic in its own right, there’s assuredly not another pair of sneakers on the market quite like the forthcoming Zellerfeld x Nike debut, so keep your eyes peeled online at Zellerfeld for your chance at a $179 modern homage to a 1980s classic.