Old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon & Wolverine Collab For Covetable Limited Edition Boots

The fourth edition of the boozy boot collaboration celebrates National Bourbon Heritage Month.

The art and craft of making great bourbon has a surprising amount in common with making a stylish pair of men’s boots, and Wolverine is once again proving the two fields go hand in hand with its latest Old Rip Van Winkle collaborative work boots.

The covetable and often-hard-to-find bourbon makes for a natural source of inspiration alongside ruggedly stylish boots from the Michigan bootmaker. Case in point: Past partnerships between the two have even incorporated Pappy Van Winkle barrel wood into the boots themselves. Suffice to say, the latest and greatest Wolverine x Old Rip Van Winkle Batch IV Boots continue to check all the right boxes in terms of timeless style and countless nods to stellar bourbon.

This year’s edition brings “freshness to the collaboration,” Wolverine noted, using a workwear-friendly wedge sole hailing from the famed Wolverine 1000 Mile line. That the boots arrive in time for the middle stretch of National Bourbon Heritage Month is a fitting crossover, and design cues drawing from America’s spirit are present from the ground up in the latest envy-inducing pair.

Wolverine is no stranger to boozy partnerships, having teamed up with Dragon’s Milk on a beer-inspired set of durable 1000 Mile Boots back in 2021. The new Wolverine x Old Rip Van Winkle Boots (set to retail for $424.95 online while supplies last) draw their deep color from the ” rich caramel and wood notes of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year,” while the tongue is adorned with a hand-numbered Old Rip Van Winkle woven label.

Better still is the fact that the first 100 buyers of the fast-selling boots will receive a special-edition duo of Wolverine x Old Rip Van Winkle coasters featuring bourbon barrel wood. And in a further nod to what Wolverine calls “timeless American craftsmanship,” a portion of proceeds will benefit student-focused workforce development organization SkillsUSA.

Between a fresh silhouette, handsome leather sure to get better with age, and a natural pairing between rich bourbon and finely crafted leather boots, the latest from Wolverine and Old Rip Van Winkle is (nearly) as covetable as Pappy whiskey itself.