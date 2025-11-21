Omega Revamps Seamaster Planet Ocean With New Colors And Slimmer Size

Featuring a slew of design updates and a campaign starring “The Running Man” actor Glen Powell.

(Omega)

Omega is updating one of its signature timepieces with the newly retooled Seamaster Planet Ocean, which features a host of stylistic updates from the luxury Swiss watchmaker.

(Omega)

The revamp of the sporty-yet-elegant Seamaster signifies “a complete transformation for the modern era,” Omega notes, and marks a further design departure from even the Seamaster Planet Ocean GMT that debuted this past spring. The fourth-generation Seamaster Planet Ocean also dives further into the depths than James Bond’s preferred Omega Seamaster, with new updates and special features.

(Omega)

In addition to the arrival of three bold colorways, including a vibrant orange modeled by The Running Man star Glen Powell, the 4th-generation Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean comes in what the watchmaker calls a slimmer, flatter 42mm size in a nod to its 2005 debut. The latest trio of Seamaster Planet Ocean timepieces are also bolstered by a more angular, sharper case structure (modeled by actor and rumored 007 candidate Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

(Omega)

The build of the case, dial and movement also lend themselves handsomely to a slimmer and cleaner watch profile overall, Omega notes, and the sapphire crystal also receives a flat, crisp finish. Omega’s own unidirectional ceramic bezel delivers dive-ready performance in a lightweight package, which the famed Swiss watchmaker says is “inspired by Seamaster watches of the past.”

(Omega)

Variations in striking blue and vivid orange are complemented by design details like a white enamel diving scale, while each new variation is finished securely with a Grade 5 titanium screw-in caseback for added strength and enduring, lightweight appeal and performance. Within the durable, performance-minded and classically inspired watch, Omega’s self-winding Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8912 powers the seconds, minutes and hours along.

(Omega)

Omega’s proprietary movement boasts a 60-hour power reserve, while the latest generation of the Seamaster Planet Ocean features SuperLuminova-applied indices and the arrowhead hands for which the Seamaster Planet Ocean is famous.

(Omega)

Flat links featuring a center polished row and two brushed outer rows also signify a more nuanced update to the famously sporty dive watch. To round out the offering, each watch comes complete with either a stainless steel or rubber strap, helping to balance what the watchmaker calls “Seamaster heritage with contemporary design.” For your own chance to secure a new version of the legendary Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean, inquire at Omega, where prices start at about $9,400.