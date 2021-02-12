Panerai Goes Platinum With New Platinumtech Luminor Marina

Limited to just 70 examples, this stunning timepiece also boasts a 70-year warranty.
Author:
Publish date:
panerai platinum promo

The watch gurus at Panerai have engineered a luxe new timepiece designed to last decades, and that’s no joke. The Panerai Platinumtech Luminor Marina, or PAM1116, is engineered with Platinumtech, a proprietary platinum alloy, and guaranteed for 70 years. We told you they weren’t joking. What exactly is Platinumtech? It’s even cooler than you might expect.

Pam1116_Cat_Dett02_2033258

The Panerai approach to craftsmanship is the stuff of legend, and it’s on full display via the upgraded platinum alloy build. The material is designed to resist scratches, will hold its shine and is harder than traditional platinum, which is quite the luxurious offering in its own right. But throw in added durability and stunningly stylish design, and you’ve got yourself a watch worthy of passing down through the years.

It’s the latest impressive watch launch from the revered watchmaker to catch our eye, seeing as Panerai has carefully crafted covetable and grail-worthy luxury watches for decades. In fact, they’ve long made the kind of watch you’d be glad to have for 70 years, and this one is no exception, complete with a dark brown alligator leather strap.

Pam1116_Cat_Front_2033261

Its Luminor watches are highly coveted and made with a highly luminous treatment (hence the name), and of course, 70 has more significance for the timepiece company, too: It celebrated its 70th anniversary last year.

This is the kind of timepiece you’ll find yourself making up any excuse to wear. It should stand out stylishly on planes and trains, with fine suiting or a luxurious polo, anywhere on the globe.

Pam1116_Cat_Fond_2033259

The Panerai Platinumtech Luminor Marina will set you back a cool $36,900, but it’s worth every penny. The deep satin green dial is handsome and immediately eye-catching, offset with blue and gold accent hands for the perfect blend of refinement and high-minded design. Oh, and as luck would have it, there are just 70 models available. And if you act quickly enough, one of them could be yours. 

No image description

panerai platinum promo
Style

Panerai Goes Platinum With New Platinumtech Luminor Marina

Maggie Keating (1)
News

Maxim Influencer of the Week: Maggie Keating

Ford GT Studio Collection Promo
Rides

Ford GT Gets Devilishly Dark for Limited Edition 'Studio Collection' Supercar

murray's cheese board promo no. 2
Food & Drink

How To Build a Cheese Board Like a Pro

Saskia de Rothschild Promo
Food & Drink

Saskia de Rothschild On Building a Winemaking Empire

morpheus-battery-matrix
News

'The Matrix'-Style Bracelets Could Turn Us Into Human Batteries

martellus-maxim-1200-630-2.jpg
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 15: Martellus Bennett

Dating Couple Promo
News

How To Plan the Perfect First Date, According to a Globally-Renowned Matchmaker

Classic Recreations Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Carbon Edition Promo
Rides

This 810-HP 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500 Is a Carbon-Bodied Brute