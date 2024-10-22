Patek Philippe Just Dropped Its First New Watch Collection In More Than 25 Years

Patek’s Cubitus Collection arrives with serious horological buzz.

(Patek Philippe)

27 years is a long time to wait between luxury watch releases, especially watch trends tend to come and go so quickly. That’s the staying power of Patek Philippe watches though, and the new Cubitus Collection arrives with suitable fanfare as a result. Suffice to say, the release has taken the watch world by storm. with price tags and specs to match.

(Patek Philippe)

Three references join the Patek Philippe lineup, bringing with them a set of design DNA that should please fans of the Patek Philippe Nautilus and its squared-off-yet-round case shape. And the offering contains something for watch lovers of all stripes, from the Ref. 5822P-001 with its date, day and moon phase complication (retailing for about $88,378), to the sweeping seconds hand build of the Ref. 5821/1AR-001 (priced at roughly $41,243).

(Patek Philippe)

The Ref. 5822P-001 Cubitus Grand Date in particular offers sleek, luxe fashion, boasting a platinum case. Dial options across the offering include vivid blue and striking forest green. In fact, the forest green dial looks all the better as the case option of choice within the self-winding Ref. 5821/1AR-001 (with a price tag of about $61,276).

(Patek Philippe)

For as stylish as its dial designs can be, Patek Philippe spent considerable time tinkering with its inner workings before debuting the new Cubitus Collection. The Ref. 5822P, of note, boasts a Caliber 240 PS CI J LU, which gives it moon phase plus day and date capability. It’s a precise bit of watchmaking few on Earth can match, suffice to say.

(Patek Philippe)

Although simple on the surface, at least in the case of its two references featuring just a date window and a seconds hand, a slew of luxurious, elevated materials lift the new collection to heights suitable of a once-a-quarter-century release.

(Patek Philippe)

The watchmaker says that the new Cubitus Collection features an “elegant, bold design” across its models, with a new square case featuring an “elegantly slim fit on the wrist.” Given the buzz surrounding the new release, one can’t help but wonder if future new collections from Patek Philippe might arrive sooner than expected.