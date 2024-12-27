Here’s Why Patek Philippe Watches Are Set To Surge In 2025

A luxury watch expert on why collectible Pateks will be hotter than ever in 2025.

(SwissWatchExpo)

Patek Philippe watches tend to inspire a”blink and you’ll miss it” type of fervor: It’s not that cost-effective to get your hands on one, be it the first new Patek Philippe watch collection in 25 years, or a vintage edition. According to the luxury watch experts at SwissWatchExpo, it’ll only become more difficult to pick up a Patek in 2025.

(SwissWatchExpo)

Eugene Tutunikov, watch expert and CEO of luxury watch resale market SwissWatchExpo, noted that “Patek Philippe’s popularity is surging, with collections like the Complications and Nautilus leading the charge,” he told Maxim.

(SwissWatchExpo)

A bevy of impossibly precise touches make certain timepieces especially eye-catching, Tutunikov said, adding that “The Complications line attracts collectors with its intricate features, such as perpetual calendars, minute repeaters, and dual-time displays, showcasing Patek Philippe’s technical expertise.” All are more than enough reason for watch enthusiasts to scour high and low for rare Patek watches aplenty.

(Patek Philippe)

The climb in interest dovetails nicely with the biggest watch trends of 2024, as consumers looked to slimmed-down, elegant dress watches with appealing dial designs, of which Patek consistently delivers in rather jaw-dropping fashion. Other flagship Patek designs, like the Patek Philippe Nautilus, certainly show no signs of waning popularity, according to SwissWatchExpo.

(SwissWatchExpo)

Collectors tend to flock to foundational Patek models, with the secondary market and SwissWatchExpo still buzzing over pricey models (1,500-plus Patek timepieces and counting are available online via the Atlanta-based company). Tutunikov notes the Nautilus “has become a status symbol, with demand far outpacing supply and secondary market prices often exceeding retail by several multiples.”

(SwissWatchExpo)

“Deliberate rarity” in particular drives rabid enthusiasm for the Swiss watchmaker and its enduring, luxurious legacy, with an annual production cap of 70,000 pieces, Tutunikov noted. “This scarcity, paired with Patek Philippe’s meticulous craftsmanship and nearly two centuries of heritage, elevates its watches to the highest echelon of desirability,” he added.

(SwissWatchExpo)

In this coming year and beyond, Tutunikov said that limited-edition releases should “further amplify the brand’s allure, keeping collectors engaged and driving sustained growth in the luxury watch market.” If recent watch trends and climbing secondary market prices are any indication, consider this 2025 crystal ball prediction right on the money.