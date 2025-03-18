Patrick Schwarzenegger & Shanina Shaik Star In ‘The White Lotus’ Banana Republic Campaign

Breakout actor Schwarzenegger and supermodel Shaik pose in breezy, tropical fits.

(Banana Republic)

All eyes are locked on Thailand with each new episode of acclaimed HBO drama The White Lotus, and the lush backdrop now inspires a new Banana Republic collection starring one of the shows breakout stars, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger also leads a spirited Ketel One and Tanqueray campaign with sips inspired by the hit series, and the colorful climates of Southeast Asia are perfect fodder for a breezy new men’s and women’s spring collection that “channels the show’s signature escapism and intrigue through Banana Republic’s legacy of craftsmanship and storytelling,” the fashion giant said. On the other end of the spectrum, model, podcast host and The White Lotus aficionado (and former Maxim cover star) Shanina Shaik appears in its womenswear offering.

Fittingly, the collection, with its colorful shirting and textured pants and shorts, looks like something Schwarzenegger’s character (wealthy finance heir Saxon Ratliff) might wear on the show. It doesn’t hurt that travel to Thailand is surging as a result of the show, which explores a drama-filled week at a different exotic White Lotus resort setting each season.

The tastefully elegant, leisurely and yet luxurious offering spans both men’s and women’s spring and summer style staples, with 24 pieces covering apparel and accessories using shades of red, yellow, navy and turquoise (all found throughout the show, notably in the backdrop of its vibrant opening credits). Of particular note is a handsome poplin field jacket in a premium off-white shade, while a colorful silk twill resort shirt looks seemingly pulled straight from the wardrobe of fellow show star Walton Goggins’ mysterious character, Rick.

The high-tension series, with its eye-catching locales, offered a wellspring of inspiration for the company, said Meena Anvary, Head of Marketing for Banana Republic. “Our heritage, rooted in travel, meets the world of The White Lotus with a thoughtfully crafted collection that is both aspirational and attainable,” she noted, adding that “this collection celebrates a sense of discovery and wit through a premium lens.”

Of note, Banana Republic prints draw heavily on the tropics and the landscapes of Thailand, as well as the Banana Republic archive itself. The offering “embodies the spirit of adventure,” Anvary added. The collection was carefully fabricated and designed with hot climates in mind, drawing on European flax linen, luxe 100 percent silk pieces and lightweight cotton poplin for an effortless, breezy appeal.

“Banana Republic’s attention to quality and craftsmanship with this collection is impressive,” its muse, Schwarzenegger said. The new collection, which Banana Republic says allows consumers to “embrace an adventurous mindset, is priced a bit more accessibly than a White Lotus getaway, as prices from $40 to $300 online now at Banana Republic.