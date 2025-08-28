Persol Just Revamped Steve McQueen’s Signature Sunglasses

Shop new editions of the iconic actor’s foldable 714 shades.

(Persol)

From the race track to the big screen, Steve McQueen operated at high-octane speed, always wearing a few choice essentials fit for the task at hand. And while his Tag Heuer Le Mans ‘Monaco’ watch might be out of reach for the average buyer, it’s now easier than ever to find a new edition of the Persol 714, his eyewear of choice.

(Persol)

The Persol 714SM now comes in new lens and frame color combinations to honor the famed actor’s Persol-sporting turn in the classic 1968 heist film The Thomas Crown Affair. McQueen originally wore his own pair of Persol foldable sunglasses on set, but they happened to fit seamlessly into the film in eye-catching fashion.

(Persol)

Persol also dabbled more recently in big screen-approved performance with a trio of shades honoring high-octane F1 driver Ayrton Senna, the focal point of last year’s Netflix Formula 1 mini-series Senna. Earlier this year, the Cannes 2025 film festival saw a slew of A-list names sport heritage-inspired Persol frames in fabrications new and old.

(Persol)

For the year 2025 (and beyond), the modern Persol 714SM comes complete with a handsome limited-edition packaging update to honor Persol’s long cinematic legacy. The Italian eyewear designer’s heritage, particularly when it comes to adventure-ready spectacles, dates back to 1917. Its signature folding frames (easy to transport and even easier for McQueen and others to wear at a moment’s notice) have received other stylish updates in recent years, including a striking acetate-and-metal combination.

(Persol)

Retooled versions of the Persol 714SM are as reliable and road-ready as ever, boasting Barberini glass lenses with premium polarization, plus prescription options available. As to the legacy of the daring, utterly timeless frames, the Italian eyewear company says the design remains “an ode to the legendary Steve McQueen, who made the 714 unforgettable in 1968.”

(Persol)

Handmade Italian construction sets the sunglasses apart, and if ever you’ve tried on a pair of Persol frames and used its folding design, you’ll find them remarkably sturdy and reliable. And while McQueen favored a blue-and-amber pairing for his own frames, combinations like olive lenses and rich amber acetate give the the Persol 714SM a fresh outlook for 2025. Persol’s cinematic legacy looks set to continue, but it’s anyone’s guess how long the latest Steve McQueen-approved frames will sit on shelves: Find your pair online at Persol now.