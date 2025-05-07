Richard Mille’s Exquisite Watches Star In Timely Assouline Book

The luxury watchmaker counts Jay-Z, Drake, Rafael Nadal, Ed Sheeran and Sly Stallone as fans of its timepieces.

(Assouline)

Richard Mille watches are near-priceless works of luxury art (witness the haute horologist’s penchant for $1 million watches and a stunning 2025 Ferrari chronograph), and that sort of artistry deserves a proper celebration. Fittingly, a new tome from luxury publisher Assouline nods to Richard Mille’s efforts in the most eye-catching way possible.

Hot on the heels of celebrating the world of Formula 1 in a luxe volume, Richard Mille: The Impossible Collection (due out May 29th and available for pre-order now via Assouline) is a stunning addition to any library, with suitable attention paid to the intricate world of Richard Mille.

(Assouline)

Assouline watches have broken new ground in the field of horology for more than two decades, playing off Mille’s penchant for automobiles and aviation as far as materials and design are concerned. Richard Mille counts everyone from Jay-Z to Drake, Rafael Nadal, Ed Sheeran and Sly Stallone as fans, and has worked with the likes of Ferrari on the world’s thinnest wristwatch. The occasion, of course, deserves its own toast of sorts, as Assouline notes.

(Assouline)

“In barely twenty-five years, Richard Mille, the “bad boy” of contemporary high horology, has succeeded in building one of the world’s most highly prized watch brands.” the publisher said, calling RM creations “rare and costly” while noting the striking collector’s pieces “possess an unusual ability to unleash an almost visceral attachment in their owners.” Assouline further adds that “today, Richard Mille watches have become the absolute symbol of success for global entrepreneurs and megastars.”

(Assouline)

The 224-page volume clocks in at nearly 18 pounds and boasts 190 beautifully detailed illustrations alongside copy from luxury editor and writer Fabienne Reybaud, who previously headed the jewelry and watches department at Le Figaro for 25 years. More than just visually stunning, there’s plenty of science behind the artistry of Richard Mille, and this book proves that approach quite handily. Assouline notes its “watches push the boundaries of lightness, thinness and shock resistance with technologically advanced materials found in no others.”

(Assouline)

The book, accordingly, comes with a price tag that reflects both Assouline’s craft and the boundary-pushing horological science of Richard Mille: The handsome volume is available for pre-order for $1,400 now via Assouline). If you can’t score a Richard Mille timepiece (and truly, few can lay claim to owning a masterpiece from RM), then this elegant book is perhaps the next best thing.