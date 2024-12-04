Rihanna Stuns In Savage X Fenty Holiday Lingerie Campaign

These sultry styles from Rihanna’s lingerie brand are spicing up the holiday season.

Dec 4, 2024
(Savage x Fenty)

The latest intimates collection from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty will have you seeing stars. The billionaire pop star-turned-entrepreneur once again modeled her lingerie brand’s latest looks, following her alluring appearances for Savage x Fenty’s “sex-positive” collab with Diesel and the breezy Signature Script line.

  • Starlet Nights (Savage x Fenty)
  • Starlet Nights (Savage x Fenty)

With available Black Caviar or Rum Wine Brown colorways, the Starlet Nights collection goes in a decidedly darker direction and features scallop-edge lace silhouettes with glistening metallic details. These are arguably the most seductive Savage x Fenty garments launched this year, but then again, it’s easy to become transfixed when RiRi is the one wearing them, including the High-Apex Unlined Lace Balconette Bra, Waspie, Brazilian Panty, and Thigh-High Stay-Up Stockings.

On The Prowl (Savage x Fenty)
Viva La Diva (Savage x Fenty)

Starlet Nights is just one of six collections that Savage x Fenty is rolling out for the holiday season. Two are pictured here—On The Prowl comprises “sexy lingerie, sleepwear and accessories that are sure to bring out your natural instincts,” while Viva La Diva brings “versatile, sexy silhouettes are made from an open-knit design with intricate details throughout, where eye-catching cutouts meet next-level comfort in stretch-knit styles.”

Shop these and other Savage x Fenty styles here.

Mentioned in this article:

Read This Next

Glenfiddich Toasts Aston Martin’s Racing Legacy With Rare, 65-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Glenfiddich Toasts Aston Martin’s Racing Legacy With Rare, 65-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

By Maxim

Spirit Of The Week: Buffalo Trace X Chris Stapleton Traveller Whiskey

Spirit Of The Week: Buffalo Trace X Chris Stapleton Traveller Whiskey

By Maxim

Macallan Collabs With Cirque du Soleil For Single Malt Scotch ‘Harmony Collection’

Macallan Collabs With Cirque du Soleil For Single Malt Scotch ‘Harmony Collection’

By Maxim

Michter’s Brings Back A Great American Whiskey

Michter’s Brings Back A Great American Whiskey

By Maxim

Buy This Not That: The Best SUVs—and Trucks and Minivans—When Your Dream is Out of Reach

Buy This Not That: The Best SUVs—and Trucks and Minivans—When Your Dream is Out of Reach

By A Girls Guide to Cars

Scientists Are Attempting To Make Shipwreck Whiskey With Rye Seeds That Spent 146 Years At The Bottom Of Lake Huron

Scientists Are Attempting To Make Shipwreck Whiskey With Rye Seeds That Spent 146 Years At The Bottom Of Lake Huron

By Chip Chick

2025 Volvo XC90 First Drive: Tech Updates Make This Luxe SUV Even Better On the Road

2025 Volvo XC90 First Drive: Tech Updates Make This Luxe SUV Even Better On the Road

By A Girls Guide to Cars

Forbidden Ford: Ranger PHEV Debuts Down Under, But Will The ‘Thunder’ Come To The US?

Forbidden Ford: Ranger PHEV Debuts Down Under, But Will The ‘Thunder’ Come To The US?

By American Cars And Racing

US-Built 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Revealed With XRT Off-Road Model

US-Built 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Revealed With XRT Off-Road Model

By American Cars And Racing