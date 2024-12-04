Rihanna Stuns In Savage X Fenty Holiday Lingerie Campaign

These sultry styles from Rihanna’s lingerie brand are spicing up the holiday season.

(Savage x Fenty)

The latest intimates collection from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty will have you seeing stars. The billionaire pop star-turned-entrepreneur once again modeled her lingerie brand’s latest looks, following her alluring appearances for Savage x Fenty’s “sex-positive” collab with Diesel and the breezy Signature Script line.

Starlet Nights (Savage x Fenty)

Starlet Nights (Savage x Fenty)

With available Black Caviar or Rum Wine Brown colorways, the Starlet Nights collection goes in a decidedly darker direction and features scallop-edge lace silhouettes with glistening metallic details. These are arguably the most seductive Savage x Fenty garments launched this year, but then again, it’s easy to become transfixed when RiRi is the one wearing them, including the High-Apex Unlined Lace Balconette Bra, Waspie, Brazilian Panty, and Thigh-High Stay-Up Stockings.

On The Prowl (Savage x Fenty)

Viva La Diva (Savage x Fenty)

Starlet Nights is just one of six collections that Savage x Fenty is rolling out for the holiday season. Two are pictured here—On The Prowl comprises “sexy lingerie, sleepwear and accessories that are sure to bring out your natural instincts,” while Viva La Diva brings “versatile, sexy silhouettes are made from an open-knit design with intricate details throughout, where eye-catching cutouts meet next-level comfort in stretch-knit styles.”

Shop these and other Savage x Fenty styles here.