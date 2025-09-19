Rolex Celebrates The Oyster Perpetual Datejust In A Collectible Coffee Table Book

Another historic volume from the luxury watchmaker, this time in partnership with Wallpaper magazine.

(Rolex/Wallpaper*)

There are timepieces that need no introduction, and timepieces that require a second look: The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust is one and the same. It’s being toasted accordingly in a striking new tome from magazine publisher Wallpaper*, all the better for watch enthusiasts who simply can’t get enough.

The latest volume on the legendary watchmaker’s most striking creations joins Oyster Perpetual Submariner – The Watch That Unlocked The Deep, released last fall to great fanfare as the first-ever authorized Rolex book. An icon in measures of status, performance and luxury, the Datejust timepiece has proven nearly without compare since its 1945 debut. In proper fashion, the story of the groundbreakingOyster Perpetual Datejust goes to great lengths to illustrate its origins and its enduring status in a luxurious, coffee table-approved package.

The Oyster Perpetual Datejust arrived as a self-winding, waterproof chronometer with an impossibly elegant and sleek design to match, befitting the times. It’s now available with a fitting companion tome billed by design publisher Wallpaper* as a “lavishly produced book” that now serves as the “definitive history of the Oyster Perpetual Datejust.” Naturally, it boasts official Rolex historical imagery and text from horology expert Nicholas Foulkes across 224 pages in hardcover format.

The tome celebrates the refinement and yet approachability of the timepiece for both men and women, noting its illustrious placement on the wrists of artists, athletes and icons. The timepiece even helped solidify the signature Rolex 3-o’clock date window as part of what the publisher calls its “sophisticated design and unassailable capability.”

(Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust/Courtesy of Rolex)

The horology expert and historian Foulkes also penned the release of the silk-bound Submariner edition from Wallpaper* last fall. The ultra-premium new volume nods to the Rolex legacy in fitting fashion, said Wallpaper* Editor-In-Chief Bill Prince. The publisher notes “the Datejust became not only a symbol of worldly success, but a partner in life for all those committed to achieving their goals.” For those interested in a companion volume to pair with a legendary watch, pre-orders are available online now for about $136 via Wallpaper* until September 29th.