August 18, 2021

Shinola Teams With Crate & Barrel To Upgrade Your Home Decor Game

The cool furniture collaboration features sofas, lamps, tables, mirrors and more.
If you thought you knew Shinola, think again. The much-loved Detroit watchmaker and leather goods manufacturer is following up on its recent automotive collab with Lincoln Navigator with a new home furnishings line cosigned by Crate & Barrel.

Furniture, home accents, lighting and more are available exclusively at the premium home goods retailer starting today, proving that the best brands don’t make just one thing: The best brands are a lifestyle unto themselves.

Featuring 115 pieces ranging in price from $24 to $4,299, the collection includes handsome and modern office staples and an especially stunning sofa. Shinola already makes super-stylish record players and desk accents, so the collaboration is a natural fit.

Customers can dive even deeper into the world of Shinola with the just-announced Shinola Home store in midtown Detroit. For the time being, shop five of the coolest finds from the seriously cool Shinola for Crate & Barrel Collection.

Shinola Runwell Wood Frame Leather Sofa

RunwellLthrSofa3QSSF21

You surely love your Runwell Watch, right? The flagship watch of the lauded timepiece maker has been translated into an equally distinctive and refined sofa, one that proudly bears the same moniker. Top-grain leather upholstery meets a solid white oak frame with plenty of clean, modern lines. $4,299

Shinola Runwell Executive Oak Desk

shinola-runwell-executive-desk

For the man who means business, this elegant oak desk is the perfect at-home office or study upgrade. It can be coordinated with matching oak pieces to complete an entire Shinola working set-up, but it also stands alone as a fine example of classic modular design. $1,499

Shinola Utility Black Wood Tree Floor Lamp

Shinola Utility Black Wood Tree Floor Lamp

Every item bearing the Shinola imprint is practically heirloom-worthy, with iconic design and attention to craft at the forefront. This floor lamp becomes the center of every room, especially with rectangular fixtures and natural wood-tone interiors. The result is rich, warm light that plays perfectly off, say, a Shinola Runwell leather sofa. $499

Shinola Runwell Brown Leather Mirror

shinola-runwell-brown-leather-mirror

There are standard, run-of-the-mill mirrors, and then there’s a mirror with the high-quality Shinola seal of approval. Rugged-yet-refined leather sits over a wood frame for a bold and eye-catching complement to any room, while brass rivets ensure durability. Pair it with an equally striking Shinola leather bench. $999

Shinola Runwell Leather and Wood Console Table

shinola-runwell-console-table

Right down to the visually arresting whipstitching at the corners of this console table, this piece is practically a usable work of art. Cognac-colored leather meets warm walnut wood for a piece that can serve just about any purpose you want. And because it’s from Shinola, you’ll have it for years to come. $999

Shinola x Crate & Barrel Promo
